From Opinion & Editorial: Our Voices

In the ongoing effort to best represent our campus community, the Massachusetts Daily Collegian Opinion & Editorial page is launching a new project. Titled “Our Voices,” these columns will serve as a platform for underrepresented groups on campus to continually voice their experiences. This project is not an end goal in accurately representing our community, but rather a concerted effort to better serve the University of Massachusetts campus.

Although anyone is welcome to write for the Opinion page, we acknowledge that, historically, the majority of our columns have assumed a white, heteronormative, able-bodied and cisgender lens. As a newsroom, it is essential that our writers reflect the community we report on. We’re working to bridge the gap between the Daily Collegian and marginalized populations at UMass, whose voices have been silenced for far too long. Sometimes, the most important opinions are the ones we hear from the least.

The following columns will appear regularly in the Collegian moving forward. We want you to know that if you’re a student on this campus, your opinion deserves to be heard. These are their voices. These are your voices. These are our voices.

Our Voices: The Queer Experience by Zach Leach, Collegian Columnist

Our Voices: Discussing Disability by Julia, Member of The Disability Culture Club

Our Voices: Palestinian Perspectives by Ruya Hazeyen, Collegian Columnist

We want to hear your voice. If you would like to write for Our Voices, please email [email protected] for more information.