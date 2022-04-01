Concert Gallery: The Maine, Charlotte Sands and The Happy Fits

At the age of 14-years-old I saw The Maine live for the first time. It was a cool February evening and I remember very vividly that I had forgotten to bring my coat. I was freezing, I could not feel my hands, yet I felt the most elated I ever had. That same exhilaration and thrill that washed over me when I first experienced them hit the stage seven years ago, was reignited this past Wednesday, March 30. The Maine performed at The House of Blues in Boston on the tenth stop of their XOXO 2022 tour joined by New Jersey natives, The Happy Fits and Charlotte Sands as she returned to her home state roots in Massachusetts.

With Boston anthem, “Sweet Caroline,” blaring through the speakers of the venue, The Maine waltzed on cheekily and immediately pulled in hundreds of concertgoers. The night was filled with birthday celebrations, marriage proposals and surprise guest, Nick Santino – who is a Braintree native. By now, I have seen The Maine more than six times, yet every show continues to blow me away as if it were the first.