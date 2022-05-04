Senior Columns 2022

Editor-in-Chief Ana Pietrewicz remembers her four years at the Massachusetts Daily Collegian.

Managing Editor McKenna Premus tells journalists to “take the story, call the source, pitch the idea, keep writing.”

How DEI Coordinator and Assistant News Editor Irina Costache changed her feelings about endings.

“Having my Collegian peers alongside me, some of the brightest and most hardworking people I have ever met, often makes me feel like I’m in a coming-of-age movie,” writes Head Arts Editor Astghik Dion.

Head Op/Ed Editor Emma Garber shares one more opinion for the road.

Head News Editor Sophia Gardner reflects on making up for lost time.

Head Graphics Editor Joey Lorant sheds light on a different schedule.

Head Podcasts Editor Max Zeff came out of his shell in college, and encourages others to do the same.

“The Collegian saved my college experience,” writes Assistant Podcast Producer Sara Abdelouahed.

Assistant Sports Editor Freddy Hanna is glad he tried something new in college, and hopes to see you at the next alumni event.

“I won’t say that I’ve found my community at the Collegian,” writes Assistant Op/Ed Editor Julia Oktay, “But I’ve done some great work here, and I am proud of what I’ve accomplished.”

Assistant Op/Ed Editor Max Schwartz says “sayanora” to UMass and the Daily Collegian.

“Writing, to me, did not feel as much of a sacrifice as it was a necessity for my wellbeing,” writes Collegian Columnist Alanna Joachim.