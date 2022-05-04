Menu
Leigh+Appelstein+%2F+Daily+Collegian

Leigh Appelstein / Daily Collegian

Senior Columns 2022

May 4, 2022

Courtesy of Ana Pietrewicz

Editor-in-Chief Ana Pietrewicz remembers her four years at the Massachusetts Daily Collegian.

Photo courtesy of McKenna Premus

Managing Editor McKenna Premus tells journalists to “take the story, call the source, pitch the idea, keep writing.”

Courtesy of Irina Costache

How DEI Coordinator and Assistant News Editor Irina Costache changed her feelings about endings.

Photo courtesy of Astghik Dion

Having my Collegian peers alongside me, some of the brightest and most hardworking people I have ever met, often makes me feel like I’m in a coming-of-age movie,writes Head Arts Editor Astghik Dion.

Ana Pietrewicz / Daily Collegian

Head Op/Ed Editor Emma Garber shares one more opinion for the road.

Courtesy of Sophia Gardner

Head News Editor Sophia Gardner reflects on making up for lost time.

Courtesy of Joey Lorant

Head Graphics Editor Joey Lorant sheds light on a different schedule.

Shilpa Sweth / Daily Collegian

Head Podcasts Editor Max Zeff came out of his shell in college, and encourages others to do the same.

The Collegian saved my college experience,writes Assistant Podcast Producer Sara Abdelouahed.

Ana Pietrewicz / Daily Collegian

Assistant Sports Editor Freddy Hanna is glad he tried something new in college, and hopes to see you at the next alumni event.

Photo courtesy of Julia Oktay

“I won’t say that I’ve found my community at the Collegian,” writes Assistant Op/Ed Editor Julia Oktay, “But I’ve done some great work here, and I am proud of what I’ve accomplished.”

Photo courtesy of Max Schwartz

Assistant Op/Ed Editor Max Schwartz says “sayanora” to UMass and the Daily Collegian.

Photo courtesy of Alanna Joachim

“Writing, to me, did not feel as much of a sacrifice as it was a necessity for my wellbeing,” writes Collegian Columnist Alanna Joachim.

