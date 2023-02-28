Menu
Graphic by Nick Archambault, photos courtesy of UMass Amherst.

Commemorating Black History, 2023

The Daily Collegian honors and celebrates Black voices at the University of Massachusetts Amherst with this special issue for Black History Month.

By Collegian Staff

February 28, 2023

 

From the News section:

Profiles: 

Portrait of a Black women by Saliha Bayrak, Editor in Chief.

In memoriam: John Bracey by Kami Nguyen, Collegian Staff.

Robert Rigo/Daily Collegian (2015)

UMass professor Myles Sanders educates campus community on Deaf culture by Olivia Capriotti, Collegian Staff.

Events:

Black Student Union holds annual Black History Month Showcase by Mahidhar Sai Lakkavaram, Collegian Staff.

Charmaine A. Nelson emphasizes the misconceptions of transatlantic slavery by Eve Neumann, Collegian Correspondent.

Bill Fletcher Jr. on Black anti-imperialism and internationalism by Mia Vittimberga, Collegian Staff.

Dr. K. Bailey Thomas’ presentation explains how W.E.B Du Bois predicted Trumpism by Aalianna Marietta, Collegian Correspondent.

Dylan Nguyen/Daily Collegian (2023)

From the Arts sction:

Crossing Bridges: African American culture and modern music by Kaviya Raja, Collegian Correspondent.

Community and culture at TELFAR by Jamie Long, Collegian Correspondent.

From the Opinion section:

Our Voices: Remember Black women this Black History Month by Christmaelle Vernet, Collegian Columnist and guest writer from The Rebirth Project. 

