Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month 2023
Celebrating and recognizing the AAPI community
May 18, 2023
AAPI coverage in 2022-2023:
Weekly Playlist: Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by Collegian Staff
A spotlight on AAPI musical artists and recommendations by Kaviya Raja
The multitudes of Instagram artist Kaydence Le by Aalianna Marietta
Inside the mind behind Esmer’s music by Andre Ayuyao
UMass AASA’s Asian Night takes over the Mullins Center by James Rosales
TCSA’s Annual Cultural Night by Kaviya Raja
UMass VSA’s 36th ‘VSA By Night’ shines with nostalgia, magic moments and guest artist Ylona Garcia by James Rosales
The top K-pop albums of 2022 by Sierra Thornton
The Asian American Student Association holds 11th annual Winter Ball by Sara Yi
‘After Yang’ is an invigorating take on a science-fiction family drama by Scott Lerer
