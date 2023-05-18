Graphic by Arisa Yu/Daily Collegian
Graphic by Arisa Yu/Daily Collegian

Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month 2023

Celebrating and recognizing the AAPI community

By Collegian Staff

May 18, 2023

AAPI coverage in 2022-2023:

Weekly Playlist: Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by Collegian Staff

Courtesy of Mitski’s Official Facebook page.

A spotlight on AAPI musical artists and recommendations by Kaviya Raja

The multitudes of Instagram artist Kaydence Le by Aalianna Marietta

Inside the mind behind Esmer’s music by Andre Ayuyao

UMass AASA’s Asian Night takes over the Mullins Center by James Rosales

TCSA’s Annual Cultural Night by Kaviya Raja

 

UMass VSA’s 36th ‘VSA By Night’ shines with nostalgia, magic moments and guest artist Ylona Garcia by James Rosales

Dylan Nguyen/Daily Collegian (2023)

The top K-pop albums of 2022 by Sierra Thornton

The Asian American Student Association holds 11th annual Winter Ball by Sara Yi

‘After Yang’ is an invigorating take on a science-fiction family drama by Scott Lerer

Leave a Comment

2023

Shilpa Sweth/Daily Collegian (2023)
The Daily Collegian Magazine, Vol. 1
Graphic by Nick Archambault/Daily Collegian
A Look back: UMass over the last 10 years
Graphic by Ava Neely/Daily Collegian
Senior Columns 2023
Cade Belisle/Daily Collegian (2014)
UMass’ relationship with marijuana
Andy Castillo/Daily Collegian (2015)
Always in Motion: a dive into social movements on campus through the past decade

Archives

Shilpa Sweth/Daily Collegian (2023)
The Daily Collegian Magazine, Vol. 1
Graphic by Nick Archambault/Daily Collegian
A Look back: UMass over the last 10 years
Graphic by Ava Neely/Daily Collegian
Senior Columns 2023
Cade Belisle/Daily Collegian (2014)
UMass’ relationship with marijuana
Andy Castillo/Daily Collegian (2015)
Always in Motion: a dive into social movements on campus through the past decade

Massachusetts Daily Collegian • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *