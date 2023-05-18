Menu
Graphic by Ava Neely/Daily Collegian

Senior Columns 2023

The Collegian's graduating seniors reflect on their time at UMass

By Collegian Staff

May 18, 2023

Courtesy of Saliha Bayrak

“This paper has become my home, and I can’t bear to think about it,” writes Editor-in-Chief Saliha Bayrak.

Dylan Nguyen/Daily Collegian (2023)

“This newspaper gave me purpose, and I hope the people after me feel that way too,” writes Managing Editor Joey Aliberti.

Shilpa Sweth/Daily Collegian (2023)

“It’s okay to not know where I’m going — and now I know,” writes News Editor Ella Adams.

Dylan Nguyen/Daily Collegian (2023)

“The Collegian, like so many have said before, was my light; it was my constant,” writes Sports Editor Lulu Kesin.

Megan Wong/Daily Collegian (2021)

“I’d probably sacrifice my first-born child to use a pseudonym … at least I used to think so,” writes Op/Ed Editor Catherine Hurley.

Courtesy of James Rosales

“Thanks for being a friend,” writes Head Arts Editor James Rosales.

Courtesy of Colin McCarthy

“If I never stop obsessing over the numbers, I hope at the very least I don’t keep letting them define me,” writes Video Editor Colin McCarthy.

Courtesy of Vera Gold

“Follow your heart and follow us on Instagram,” writes Social Media Editor Vera Gold.

Courtesy of Srija Nagireddy

“I will miss this place and UMass so much, but I am truly proud of all I have done in my four years,” writes Assistant Op/Ed Editor Srija Nagireddy.

Courtesy of Molly Hamilton

“A whole lot of life is waiting. I’ve come to the conclusion that you can’t let it stop you from actually living,” writes Assistant Arts Editor Molly Hamilton.

Courtesy of Jarius Kidd

“A good story is only as great as its cast, and I’ve been lucky to have such an amazing one standing with me,” writes DEI Coordinator Jarius Kidd.

Megan Wong/Daily Collegian (2021)

Alex Genovese writes “thank you notes for one of the greatest gifts in the world.”

Courtesy of Scottie Marro

“This team is one that I will always be a part of, and it makes me truly proud to be a UMass Minuteman,” writes sports writer Scottie Marro.

Courtesy of Sofi Shlepakov

Fall 2022 graduate and former Assistant News Editor Sofi Schlepakov wrote, “The bitter-sweet moment of it is knowing that I am the first to go, and that I am going to get to watch everyone succeed at the paper, but not get to be there in the moment.”

Shilpa Sweth/Daily Collegian (2023)
The Daily Collegian Magazine, Vol. 1
Graphic by Nick Archambault/Daily Collegian
A Look back: UMass over the last 10 years
Graphic by Arisa Yu/Daily Collegian
Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month 2023
Cade Belisle/Daily Collegian (2014)
UMass’ relationship with marijuana
Andy Castillo/Daily Collegian (2015)
Always in Motion: a dive into social movements on campus through the past decade

