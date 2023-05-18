Senior Columns 2023

“This paper has become my home, and I can’t bear to think about it,” writes Editor-in-Chief Saliha Bayrak.

“This newspaper gave me purpose, and I hope the people after me feel that way too,” writes Managing Editor Joey Aliberti.

“It’s okay to not know where I’m going — and now I know,” writes News Editor Ella Adams.

“The Collegian, like so many have said before, was my light; it was my constant,” writes Sports Editor Lulu Kesin.

“I’d probably sacrifice my first-born child to use a pseudonym … at least I used to think so,” writes Op/Ed Editor Catherine Hurley.

“Thanks for being a friend,” writes Head Arts Editor James Rosales.

“If I never stop obsessing over the numbers, I hope at the very least I don’t keep letting them define me,” writes Video Editor Colin McCarthy.

“Follow your heart and follow us on Instagram,” writes Social Media Editor Vera Gold.

“I will miss this place and UMass so much, but I am truly proud of all I have done in my four years,” writes Assistant Op/Ed Editor Srija Nagireddy.

“A whole lot of life is waiting. I’ve come to the conclusion that you can’t let it stop you from actually living,” writes Assistant Arts Editor Molly Hamilton.

“A good story is only as great as its cast, and I’ve been lucky to have such an amazing one standing with me,” writes DEI Coordinator Jarius Kidd.

Alex Genovese writes “thank you notes for one of the greatest gifts in the world.”

“This team is one that I will always be a part of, and it makes me truly proud to be a UMass Minuteman,” writes sports writer Scottie Marro.

Fall 2022 graduate and former Assistant News Editor Sofi Schlepakov wrote, “The bitter-sweet moment of it is knowing that I am the first to go, and that I am going to get to watch everyone succeed at the paper, but not get to be there in the moment.”