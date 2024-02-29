Graphic by Isaac Brickman.
Commemorating Black History Month, 2024

The Collegian celebrates and honors Black life and culture at UMass and throughout the Pioneer Valley

By Collegian Staff

February 29, 2024

As February comes to a close, the Collegian reflects on how the UMass community celebrated Black History Month and — most importantly — the ways in which Black life and culture thrive on campus and in the surrounding communities. While we are highlighting our coverage from this past month, working to uplift the voices of the Black community is a continuous effort within and beyond our paper, and extends beyond a single month or special issue.

While reading, listen along to this playlist, compiled by MDC staffers.

From the arts section

W.E.B Du Bois Center and UMass CRJ hold Poetry Slam Invitational
Inaugural Black Artistic Freedom Conference advocates for Black expression
Graphic by Isaac Brickman.
Black History Month playlist
Sarojini Torchon (representing Haiti) shows off the low dip in her dress on the red carpet at the HASA Peach Pageant: Across the Diaspora at the Student Union Ballroom on 02/10/2024.
HASA hosts Peach Pageant to unite and celebrate the Black diaspora
Omar Thomas: Sparking musical representation and revolution one composition at a time
Image courtesy of IMDb
A brief history of Jimi Hendrix and Electric Lady Studios
Image courtesy of IMDb
‘American Fiction’ is more than meets the eye
Photo courtesy of IMDb
An oral history of Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’

From the news section

Daily Collegian (2023)
Charmaine Nelson on Black History in the American North and Canada
Amherst town exhibits celebrate Black history in the Pioneer Valley
One fire, more fire: National Society of Black Engineers builds community and provides opportunities for students
Cover of The Drum from 1978. Courtesy of Internet Archive.
Remembering ‘The Drum,’ a UMass Black literary magazine
Muslim Students Association hosts ‘Black History in Islam’ event
A look at The National Society of Black Women in Medicine
Dr. Demetria Shabazz’s legacy lives on
From the opinion section

Black heart health: What’s being done?
Our racist past needs to be dealt with
