Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month 2024
The Collegian celebrates and uplifts AAPI voices at UMass
May 13, 2024
For Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, celebrated throughout the month of May, Collegian staffers have assembled a retrospective special issue highlighting AAPI voices and communities at UMass and among the local community.
Remember and recognize: Cambodians in Amherst exhibit
UMass hosts talk with Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Tibetan Government-in-exile
A belated guide to the Sinhala and Tamil New Year
The ‘Korean Wave’ has made a global splash
YKCC hosts Lunar New Year Celebrations
Club Profile: Japanese Student Association
UMass hosts an evening with ALOK
40th annual Asian Night highlights on-campus groups, featuring singers Dhruv and REI AMI
‘Empowered women empower women’: Highlighting Kappa Phi Lambda
