UMass hockey preseason special issue 2022

The Massachusetts hockey team kicks off its regular season on Saturday, Oct. 8 against American International in Springfield, Mass. Find out everything you need to know about UMass hockey ahead of the 2022-23 season with the preseason special issue, brought to you by the Daily Collegian’s hockey beat.

This special issue features a five-part video and audio podcast detailing new players, strengths and weaknesses, and superlative awards for the Minutemen. On top of the podcast, there are written columns by each of the beat writers including takeaways from UMass’ exhibition game, a schedule breakdown and five players poised for a breakout season.

Preseason Podcast

Part one: Introducing the new faces of UMass hockey’s 2022-23 roster.

Part two: UMass’ biggest strengths and weaknesses.

Part three: Players to watch.

Part four: Superlative awards.

Part five: Expectations for UMass in Hockey East and nationally.

Link to the full podcast here.

Columns from the Hockey Beat

McCarthy: Five players primed for a breakout season for UMass hockey.

Weller: UMass hockey 2022-23 schedule breakdown.

Gregoire: Takeaways from UMass’ exhibition game against Sacred Heart.

Feature Stories

‘Do what you can’; How Aaron Bohlinger’s support system fueled his path to recovery.

‘He’s obsessed with getting better’, Scott Morrow went from a college decommit to a top NHL prospect.

Colin McCarthy can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @colinmccarth_DC.

Kayla Gregoire can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @kaygregoire.

Sophie Weller can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @sophieewellerr.