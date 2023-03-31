Celebrating Women’s History Month

From the News Section:

Educated Women: Experiences in higher education by Raksha Pokharel, Collegian Correspondent

Women of Isenberg holds tenth annual conference by Grace Lee, Collegian Staff

​​Managing life with diabetes: The perspective from female college students by Olivia Capriotti, Collegian Staff

Anne Carr: Words from a Peacebuilder by Grace Lee, Collegian Staff

The historical memory of Frances Perkins, by Alex Genovese, Collegian Staff

Society of Women Engineers provides academic, social and professional support by Mahidhar Sai Lakkavaram, Assistant Social Media Editor

UMass ADVANCE Annual Distinguished Lecture: Working in Black and White in the Knowledge Economy by Dr. Enobong (Anna) Branch by Alex Genovese, Collegian Staff

Student Union hosts a conversation with Tressie McMillan Cottom and Dominique Baker by Tyler Charpentier, Collegian Correspondent

From the Sports Section:

Destiney decides UMass’ destiny, leads Minutewomen past Richmond by Lulu Kesin, Sports Editor

UMass defeats No. 5 Richmond, advances to A-10 Championship by Michael Araujo, Collegian Staff

Sam Breen becomes single season scoring leader by Johnny Depin, Assistant Sports Editor

UMass women’s lacrosse wins comfortably against La Salle by Jedhi Lee, Collegian Staff

UMass softball beats Boston College in a comeback thriller by Aidan Deschaine, Collegian Correspondent

From the Arts Section:

Weekly Playlist: Staff picks for Women’s History Month by Collegian Staff

The women of ‘boygenius’ by Paige Hansen, Collegian Staff

From the Opinion Section:

We must acknowledge the history behind the birth control pill by Olivia Capriotti, Collegian Staff

Endometriosis awareness and why women’s health matters by Olivia Cushman, Collegian Columnist

The double standard of women in comedy television by Jamie Long, Collegian Correspondent

The women of SNL I grew up with by Asha Baron, Assistant Op/Ed Editor