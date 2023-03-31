Leave a Comment
Celebrating Women’s History Month
The Collegian presents a special issue to commemorate Women's History Month this March
March 31, 2023
From the News Section:
Educated Women: Experiences in higher education by Raksha Pokharel, Collegian Correspondent
Women of Isenberg holds tenth annual conference by Grace Lee, Collegian Staff
Managing life with diabetes: The perspective from female college students by Olivia Capriotti, Collegian Staff
Anne Carr: Words from a Peacebuilder by Grace Lee, Collegian Staff
The historical memory of Frances Perkins, by Alex Genovese, Collegian Staff
Society of Women Engineers provides academic, social and professional support by Mahidhar Sai Lakkavaram, Assistant Social Media Editor
UMass ADVANCE Annual Distinguished Lecture: Working in Black and White in the Knowledge Economy by Dr. Enobong (Anna) Branch by Alex Genovese, Collegian Staff
Student Union hosts a conversation with Tressie McMillan Cottom and Dominique Baker by Tyler Charpentier, Collegian Correspondent
From the Sports Section:
Destiney decides UMass’ destiny, leads Minutewomen past Richmond by Lulu Kesin, Sports Editor
UMass defeats No. 5 Richmond, advances to A-10 Championship by Michael Araujo, Collegian Staff
Sam Breen becomes single season scoring leader by Johnny Depin, Assistant Sports Editor
UMass women’s lacrosse wins comfortably against La Salle by Jedhi Lee, Collegian Staff
UMass softball beats Boston College in a comeback thriller by Aidan Deschaine, Collegian Correspondent
From the Arts Section:
Weekly Playlist: Staff picks for Women’s History Month by Collegian Staff
The women of ‘boygenius’ by Paige Hansen, Collegian Staff
From the Opinion Section:
We must acknowledge the history behind the birth control pill by Olivia Capriotti, Collegian Staff
Endometriosis awareness and why women’s health matters by Olivia Cushman, Collegian Columnist
The double standard of women in comedy television by Jamie Long, Collegian Correspondent
The women of SNL I grew up with by Asha Baron, Assistant Op/Ed Editor
