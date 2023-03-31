Weekly Playlist: Staff picks for Women’s History Month

“Not Strong Enough” — boygenius

By Jamie Long, Collegian Staff

https://open.spotify.com/track/72GNW1xKoi5BAhMYAW6e7e?si=32b18a1fda8f4777

The fourth single off the indie trio’s second album, “The Record,” is possibly the most quintessentially boygenius song they have released thus far. Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus each have a verse on the song, lending their differing styles of vocals to the track, set against moody guitar and a bass more upbeat than the band’s usual mode. The lyricism is just as personal and confessional as is expected from the trio with the refrain, “I am/ Not strong enough to be your man/ I tried, I can’t,” echoing throughout the song. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Bridgers stated that the lyrics are the band members’ unique interpretations of feeling like the worst person in the world and how intense self-hatred can often feel like a twisted god complex.

“Sweet” — Lana Del Rey

By Molly Hamilton, Assistant Arts Editor

https://open.spotify.com/track/6x8g6DxglrzCSwKhv2Q1ee?si=ac19dcc27d05430b

Only Lana Del Rey can craft an emotionally devastating song and still manage to include the line, “If you want some basic b****, go to the Beverly Center and find her.” “Sweet” is a lilting, melodic reflection on an uncertain relationship. Del Rey offers herself to a man but clarifies that he must come to her if he wants to pursue anything. Gone are the days of chasing after men who don’t do the same for her and dealing in vague promises. This version of Del Rey asks him explicitly, “Do you want children? Do you wanna marry me?” The track’s unembellished honesty creates a quaint charm that replaces the grandeur that characterized much of Del Rey’s previous work.

“The Most Wanted Person In The United States” — 100 gecs

By Kelly McMahan, Head Podcast Editor

https://open.spotify.com/track/3txrp0QdO0wiF4yqiofzJv?si=01a78d8782194bbb

100 gecs, a hyperpop duo consisting of Laura Les and Dylan Brady, have continued to push the genre of hyperpop into the mainstream. After widespread acclaim from their breakout album, “1000 gecs,” Les and Brady continue to expand their work into the boundaries of 90s punk, ska and death metal in their latest album, “10,000 gecs.” In the track, “The Most Wanted Person In The United States,” Les drawls about being a ruthless killer with an attitude reminiscent of “Paper Planes” by M.I.A. Les flaunts, “Always been cold, I was born in the winter.” By the end of the track, it’s clear that even though she’s fronting as cold-blooded, her inventive artistry has earned her the claim that comes later in the song: “Queen of California, hot like the heat is.”

I Wish You Roses- Kali Uchis

By Shannon Moore, Assistant Arts Editor

https://open.spotify.com/track/35SbrfbaSpGUBX7e5BPega?si=0cb607af3e174b40

The first single released from her newest album, “Red Moon In Venus,” “I Wish you Roses” is about letting go with love. Over a breezy, light beat carried by smooth drums, Uchis uses the metaphor of roses to showcase the love she still has for said person, whether that be a friend, former lover, or something else entirely. It’s a smooth, jazzy track, and the message reflects this. It’s neither bitter, nor malicious. The person simply isn’t in Uchis life anymore, but she wishes them the best. The track is about release without resentfulness; a beautiful breezy non-toxic tune to help you along your healing journey.

“Hunter” – Jess Williamson

By Thomas Machacz, Collegian Staff

https://open.spotify.com/track/5ipJCn0tOI0qAUwhQ0Onhk?si=26764ed59f844372

It’s been three years since Jess Williamson released the album, “Sorceress.” Her latest single, “Hunter,” shows that Williamson may be taking a brighter angle on the upcoming album. “Hunter” is a song that you can’t help but smile while listening to. Williamson’s warm Americana flair shines in the verses, with simple acoustic guitar and humble drum brushes. The chorus of the song expands into bright piano and bassy synths. Her lyrics are unabashedly country, and more charming for it. “I been known to move a little fast/ I’m a hunter for the real thing,” she sings, giving an anthem to those of us who’ve been strung along, left with little or simply ghosted. It’s a seriously catchy blend that ends up resonating beyond its charming soundscape.