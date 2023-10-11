Pride Special Issue: Celebrating National Coming Out Day

On Oct. 11, National Coming Out Day, we take time to reflect on how our paper communicates and collaborates with the LGBTQ+ community. For many, National Coming Out Day is an opportunity for pride and acceptance, but we recognize that declaring gender or sexuality to friends, family, and the world can be difficult and at times, devastating. Our goal is to highlight the inspiring voices in our community while advocating for a safe environment for people of all genders and sexualities.

This special issue is dedicated to our incredibly talented LGBTQ+ writers, producers, and editors. We thank all community members and allies who contributed to our coverage.

Arts:

Northampton: the lesbian capital of the world by

‘Bottoms’ review: they finally don’t die at the end by

Television has a lesbian representation problem by

‘Sex Education’: a beautifully crafted representation for the sake of representation by

Omar Apollo discusses the struggles of coming out in new song ‘Ice Slippin’ by

The boys are back in town with ‘the rest’ by Mary DeCarlo

Weekly Playlist: National Coming Out Day by Collegian Staff

News:

Gender-inclusive housing at UMass: From its troubling history to its hopeful future by

UMass hosts ‘Say Gay!’ drag show by

Marina Garçonne is the newest queen to enter the Amherst drag scene by Mahidhar Sai Lakkavaram

Stonewall Center holds Name Change Workshop with SLSO by Eve Neumann

An overview of UHS’ gender-affirming care by

Faculty Profile: Emma Anderson by and

Op/Ed:

We need more support for LGBTQ+ students at schools by Carlie LaFauci

Where are all the LGBTQ+ campus events? by

Bisexuals are queer too by

Sports:

The importance of queer representation in athletics by Johnny Depin

For queer stories to be told, queer journalists are needed by