‘Bottoms’ review: they finally don’t die at the end

Over the past few years, there has been an uptick in LGBTQ+ representation in film and television. Not all these portrayals have been very positive, as there’s an overwhelming pattern of tragic endings and overall sadness. From “Call Me By Your Name” to “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” LGBTQ+ characters face overwhelming adversity and rarely end up with their desired partner. This begs the question: when does representation get to be fun? The answer is found in “Bottoms,” which delivers the action-packed, fun, flirtatious R-rated comedy the community has been waiting for.

On the surface, “Bottoms” looks like every other R-rated comedy that takes place in a high school setting. With a plot that mirrors the absurdity of “Superbad,” the film follows unpopular lesbians PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri) as they start an all-female fight club in an attempt to bond and sleep with their popular-status crushes. It’s an outrageous idea, and the film is well aware of that fact. The satirical world that writers Rachel Sennott and Emma Seligman, who also serves as the director, build allows the plot to exist without it being over the top.

Much of the plot and characters include stereotypical high school archetypes, from the gorgeous popular cheerleaders to the “hey mamas” lesbian. The film’s central location is Rockbridge Falls High School where football rules supreme and where the quarterback, simply named Jeff, is celebrated as a god. Stereotypes are executed to the extreme; it’s a perfect world for the outrageousness of a lesbian fight club.

The film addresses many issues surrounding feminism and the struggles of being a woman today. There’s a light overarching message of empowerment, friendship and togetherness, despite the lies of the main characters.

One theme the film doesn’t make explicitly known is queerness in today’s society. There are a few moments of homophobia in the plot, like when PJ and Josie’s lockers are painted with slurs, they are referred to as “ugly, untalented gays” and there are plenty of jokes about lesbian sex. But there isn’t a direct plot point of a character coming out or being unsure of their sexuality.

The storyline doesn’t hinge on a character coming out or grappling with their sexual identity. The movie is called “Bottoms,” after all, and it’s just that: a movie about bottoms. In a world where it feels like all LGBTQ+ media needs to have a tear-jerking coming out moment, the film is a welcomed change.

Edebiri and Sennott carry the plot with impeccable comedic timing and heartening emotional performances. The duo bounces off each other with ease, their chemistry mirroring that of iconic couplings like Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig, or Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Sennott shines with the sarcastic, blasé manner she does best, proving herself as a comedic star. Edebiri, well known for playing Sydney on Hulu’s intense comedy-drama “The Bear,” kills in a comedic setting. Her improvised monologue towards the beginning of the film had me cackling in the theater — something a comedy hasn’t done for me since “Bridesmaids.” Her range is impressive, and Edebiri continues to prove herself as the next big thing.

While Edebiri and Sennott take most of the spotlight, this movie would not stand without the supporting cast. Ruby Cruz plays Hazel, the most important character aside from Edebiri and Sennott. She brings a tender, outgoing and kind demeanor to the film, something lacking from the other characters. Nicholas Galitzine plays Jeff, the airhead cheating quarterback who rules the school. His performance was hilarious, and certainly a standout; everything about the character, down to the facial expressions and mannerisms was perfect.

One of the film’s most recognizable cast members is Marshawn Lynch, an NFL player known for his time with the Seattle Seahawks. He plays Mr. G, a history teacher going through a midlife crisis. “Bottoms” was Lynch’s first film, and he did a great job. You wouldn’t think a 200-pound, 5’11” ex-NFL player fits well into a gay R-rated comedy, but the movie wouldn’t be complete without him. He took the role of Mr. G to honor his queer sister and gain more knowledge about the lesbian community. He’s acknowledged that he didn’t handle her sexuality the best in his younger years, and thought this movie would be a way to pay homage, according to People magazine. To me, he was the standout of the film and should consider more comedic roles in the future.

Even with all its strengths, “Bottoms” is not without its flaws. The main plot centers around a massive lie told by the main two characters about time spent in juvenile detention. After the lie is revealed, the film rushes to its conclusion and the characters face no real consequences. There is no real depth to the plot, but it doesn’t require a profound complexity to be engaging or enjoyable.

“Bottoms” is fun. It’s a crude yet lighthearted watch, full of jokes and references to the gay community. The best part? The main characters don’t die at the end! It’s a happy yet outrageous ending, where two characters kiss on the football field a la “A Cinderella Story.” At the end of the day, “Bottoms” doesn’t reach any grand conclusions; it just exists. But for the LGBTQ+ community, that is more than enough.

