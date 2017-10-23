Scrolling Headlines:

Undocumented immigrants share their stories at Amherst College -

October 25, 2017

GWIS “Safe at Work” Campaign -

October 25, 2017

Alpha Chi Omega raises awareness about domestic violence -

October 25, 2017

UMass reflects on summer outreach program -

October 25, 2017

Transgender activist speaks on how transgender people should embrace who they are -

October 25, 2017

Pedestrian-vehicle accident update -

October 25, 2017

Minutemen head to George Mason looking to clinch home-field advantage -

October 25, 2017

Sanzo: Appalachian State is a reminder of the type of win UMass football needs -

October 25, 2017

Hockey East action awaits UMass hockey -

October 25, 2017

Taking Attendance Doesn’t Work -

October 25, 2017

Commonwealth Honors College culture a symptom of wealth inequality and faux meritocracy -

October 25, 2017

Some tips to help ease you into a regular gym routine -

October 25, 2017

Support local farmers by visiting the Amherst Farmers’ Market -

October 25, 2017

Sports Editors S1 E6: Hoops and Hockey -

October 24, 2017

The Puck Stops Here | Episode 1 | We Finally Made It -

October 24, 2017

Debra L. Martin challenges theories on tribal violence -

October 24, 2017

Discussing ‘the F Word’ with Haile Eshe Cole: lecture on reproductive justice, feminism and gender at Amherst College -

October 24, 2017

Harvard professor talks gender equity and pay gap at UMass -

October 24, 2017

UMass club hockey falls to Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday -

October 24, 2017

Crawford, Yrazusta and Moreno make history at ITA Championships -

October 24, 2017

Just in: Theta Chi suspension lifted, once again recognized by UMass

Posted by on October 23, 2017 · 1 Comment 

(Caroline O’Connor/Daily Collegian)

On Monday, the University of Massachusetts’ chapter of the Theta Chi fraternity had their interim suspension lifted and received a formal warning, according to UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski.

On Sept. 19, the fraternity was placed on an interim suspension when the university started an investigation regarding potential violation of the Code of Student Conduct after the fraternity held a party on Sept. 16. The University unrecognized the fraternity during this time.

After review, the investigation closed and the chapter was once again recognized by the university.

In an email, Blaguszewski said Theta Chi must work with the director of Greek Affairs, Michael Wiseman, to “engage in an educational series facilitated by campus services or outside consultants hired by national headquarters” by Feb. 28, 2018.

Topics covered must include university policies and resources with the Dean of Students Office/Student Engagement, event planning and management with the Off-Campus Student Center and fire safety and active bystander intervention with the Men & Masculinity Center.

Theta Chi must submit an implementation plan by Nov. 17 to be reviewed and approved by the Dean of Students Office.

Members of the UMass chapter of Theta Chi declined comment.

Phi Sigma Kappa, another UMass fraternity, has also been placed on interim restriction while the university is investigating a potential violation of the Code of Student Conduct.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Abigail Charpentier can be reached at acharpentier@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @abigailcharp.

Filed under Archives, Campus News, Headlines, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , ,

Comments
One Response to “Just in: Theta Chi suspension lifted, once again recognized by UMass”
  1. Ed Cutting says:
    October 24, 2017 at 11:54 am

    “active bystander intervention with the Men & Masculinity Center.”

    UMass is currently a defendant in a Federal Civil Rights lawsuit because of that center…

    Just sayin….

Leave A Comment