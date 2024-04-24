UMass baseball falls to UConn 13-3 in seven innings

The Massachusetts baseball team rode some momentum into Storrs in a big midweek battle with the UConn Huskies. The lingering effects of its first Atlantic 10 series win of the year did not last as the Minutemen (14-22, 5-7 A-10) could not stop the Huskies (21-18, 7-2 Big East) in a 13-3 rout.

The biggest story of the game was the lack of production from the pitching. Justin Masteralexis started the game on the mound for UMass and delivered a 10-pitch inning, allowing just one hit in the bottom of the first inning before being taken out for the second inning.

Sophomore Dylan Terwilliger relieved Masteralexis for the second inning and allowed one run in the form of an RBI single. After a scoreless third inning, Terwilliger got one out in the fourth and allowed an RBI single and hit a Husky hitter with the bases loaded. He was relieved by Charlie Devin who allowed the remaining three runners Terwilliger was responsible for to cross the plate. Terwilliger’s final stat line was six runs on four hits and five hit batsmen in 2.1 innings of work. With his final stat line, he was given the loss on the evening.

Charlie Devin didn’t stop UConn either as, in his one inning of work, he allowed seven runs on six hits, striking out two, leaving the Minutemen down 13-2 after five innings. Overall, four Minutemen pitchers allowed 13 runs on 12 hits with just four strikeouts and eight hit batters.

“We hit quite a few guys,” head coach Matt Reynolds said. “We’re, you know, trying to get inside every once in a while and just kind of lost some command there. So that led to some extra base runners … I just give UConn credit, you know, they took advantage … It’s just one of those things where you kind of give away a couple.”

Offensively, Carter Hanson had a two-run home run in the third inning to give UMass its only lead of the ballgame, 2-1. Hanson now has six home runs on the year and tied Mike Gervasi with 27 RBIs on the year.

“It’s good to get [Hanson’s] bat back in the lineup. He’s had a couple different nagging injuries he’s been dealing with. He’s been able to play through them. He’s a big part of our lineup. Hope he continues to get healthy and be able to produce. We need him to get hot down the stretch,” Reynolds said.

Zack Zaetta tallied his second hit of the year and his first RBI in the seventh inning to make the score 13-3. UMass only had five hits throughout the seven innings of play.

The Minutemen have a fast turnaround with another midweek matchup set for Wednesday, April 24th against Siena. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m in Loudonville, New York.

“Just gotta put it behind us, (Wednesday) is a new day,” Reynolds said. “The focus is just playing a complete baseball game, make sure we do all the basic stuff right. Have good at-bats, throw strikes, you know, make the routine plays and we’ll be just fine. Looking forward to (the Siena game).”

