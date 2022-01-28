UMass hockey falls to Providence on Friday night

The Massachusetts hockey team lost its second straight game after falling 2-1 to Providence in Friday night’s matchup.

“The game went as expected,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “I thought we were just okay through two periods. Obviously, when we got behind, I thought we picked it up and the kids played real hard.”

Remaining scoreless throughout two periods, Providence (17-9-2, 8-7-1 Hockey East) got the first point on the board early in the third. The puck bounced off the end boards, with the Minutemen (12-7-2, 9-3-2 HEA) defense and Matt Murray looking to get in front of it, but it was put right in front of Riley Duran who tucked it away.

UMass looked for the equalizer in the third period, playing with intensity and rattling off four quick shots, but none found their way into the back of the net. With less than four minutes remaining, Bobby Trivigno took an incredible back handed shot that found its way into the top left corner, tying the game. However, this was short lived with Duran getting his second of the night and putting Providence ahead once again.

“Probably one of the hardest workers on our team,” assistant captain Colin Felix said about Trivigno. “He’s getting rewarded, and we need him to be like that every night.”

Trivigno scored a personal high of 13 goals during his freshman year over the course of 39 games, but this season he already has 12 with a lot of hockey still left to be played.

After a slow start against Boston University on Tuesday, the Minutemen took the ice prepared to play and battle for the puck against the Friars. In the first period Scott Morrow sent a long pass off the boards and onto the stick of Ryan Lautenbach, resulting in a breakaway, but the shot went to the left of the net. This was just the start of the offensive opportunities for UMass throughout the night.

“It all comes down to our start and [how we] compete,” Morrow said. “Those two things haven’t been good enough for our team and we know that, so we’re looking forward for an opportunity on Sunday to redeem ourselves there.”

Soon after, Josh Lopina took the puck around the net finding Garrett Wait in front, but the quick slap shot hit off the pads of Jaxson Stauber and he quickly covered it up. Stauber ended the night with 31 saves.

On the other side of the ice, Murray recorded 26 saves. He was benched shortly into the second period in Tuesday’s contest against BU but responded well on Friday night, coming up with many crucial saves throughout the first two periods.

“He’s our team’s rock,” Morrow said when asked about Murray’s performance. “[Carvel] always tells him if he only lets in two, we’re going to find a way to score three, and we let him down.”

The Minutemen ended the night winning 33 faceoff’s while losing 28, and Lopina was responsible for 17 of the wins. Anthony Del Gaizo followed behind with 12.

There was no shortage of penalties for UMass, with Providence getting many powerplays. Earning two stints in the box, Eric Faith was called in the first and second period for cross-checking. Ty Farmer and Matthew Kessel were also called for penalties, but the Minutemen were able to successfully kill each.

Tuesday’s game also saw a key member of the Minutemen defense out with a non-COVID related illness. Felix made his return, making key plays and ending the game with nine shots, the most of any UMass player for the night.

“We got to move on,” Felix said. “Whether we’re there before or showing up ready in the morning for the game, we got to find a way to get two points and that’s what it comes down to.”

The Minutemen are set to travel and take on UMass Lowell at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.

