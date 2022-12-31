Leave a Comment
Best (and worst) of 2022: The Special Issue
A look back at the art produced this year
December 31, 2022
2022 Playlist: Collegian staff picks for top songs of the year by Collegian Staff.
The best horror films of 2022 by Thomas Machacz, Staff Writer.
The best TV shows of 2022 by Ashviny Kaur and Shannon Moore, Staff Writers.
The top K-pop albums of 2022 by Sierra Thornton, Staff Writer.
The worst movies of 2022 by Ashviny Kaur, Staff Writer.
Top Shein alternatives that climbed the ladder in 2022 by Amalia Wompa, Collegian Correspondent.
Podcast: Record Me This – Spotify Wrapped by Shanti Furtado and Caitlin Reardon, Staff Writers.
