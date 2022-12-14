With so much new music and old favorites alike gaining popularity in the last year; Spotify’s

annual feature continues to gain buzz. On the first episode of, “Record Me This” Shanti Furtado

and Caitlin Reardon look back on their 2022 Spotify Wrapped ahead of the new year. The duo

speaks to their results and whether or not they think it is a fair representation of their music taste.

“Record Me This” is a podcast sharing the opinions, reviews, and perspectives of any and all

things music. Spanning from local to more mainstream artists, Furtado and Reardon look to

further their own love for music through each other, and moreover via the voices of those in and

out of the industry itself.

Caitlin Reardon can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter

@caitlinjreardon.

Shanti Furtado can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter

@ShantiFurtado.