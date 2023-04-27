She is Goals, UMass’ student-led women empowerment group

“Enjoying people’s company together, uplifting each other and really just being that positive part of someone’s day”

Founded in 2019 by alumna Nia Johnson, “She is Goals” is a student-led women empowerment organization at the University of Massachusetts.

Its mission is to serve as a constructive space for all members of the UMass community interested in supporting women of color in student leadership, culture and affairs in student organizations.

Sophomore psychology major Danielle Badoe is an event coordinator of She is Goals. Badoe said one of the main things she hopes to accomplish in the role is finding ways to build a community for both the members of the club but also for all the women of color on campus.

Badoe said that the club’s mission is focused on women’s empowerment. “We’re also very heavy on creating a space where women can feel comfortable, so community as well. And also creating a space where we can learn from each other.”

“I know that before we didn’t have a lot of general body meetings or events in general but that is something we’re trying to change. We’re trying to have more collaboration from the whole club on ideas. For the next year and for this semester as well, there is a lot coming up,” Badoe said.

Sarai Gedeus, a senior biology major on a pre-med track, is another event coordinator of the organization and has been a member for the past two years.

Gedeus said the club was planning a conference for this semester, but due many other club events happening, it could not be tied down for the spring.

Gedeus emphasized that she wants to help members who will be staying when the seniors leave. “[I want to] help set a standard for the next couple of years within She is Goals and make sure we can just do enough events so that the women of color who are in the group feel connected because we are at a predominantly white institution,” Gedeus said.

“So as long as we have these types of events for people to network and find other people that they can connect with and feel comfortable in an environment that we can create for them, I feel like that could be really great for us to do within She is Goals at UMass.”

Sophomore chemical engineering student Soraia Monterio holds a public relations role for She is Goals. Monterio said she hopes to set a good example and spread optimism around campus for women, especially women of color and people who feel alone on campus.

Monterio described that the organizations do “women crush Wednesday,” a Valentine’s Day event and vision boards. “Things that just keep you on track and give you a break from the school stuff and allow you to come together as a community and just be girls.” she said.

She said that enjoying people’s company together, uplifting each other and just being that positive part of someone’s day keeps her motivated, especially for freshmen on campus.

Badoe said she is motivated to continue her involvement in the club because she thinks it is important to have a space for women of color to feel comfortable and safe on campus and be vulnerable with one another. “I think this is a great environment to foster that and people can also meet one another and have mentorship because it’s for all grades,” Badoe said.

“I’m motivated to continue my involvement because being at the campus I feel like there have been a lot of things that have happened with people of color in general,” Gedeus said. She then referred to the pedestrian traffic stop involving the arrest of an engineering student of color. Gedeus thinks it’s important to empower other students of color within the campus so they can feel comfortable.

Gedeus said that there are always just little things that happen that can make people feel unsafe on a campus like this. “I think it would be great if we could just come together men, females or non-binary people, just coming all together and making sure we feel safe and connected and empowered to continue our work here as students and as people.”

Monterio said she struggled to make friends on campus her freshman year. “This club is really like an outlet where you can just be yourself and be around people that care.”

Monterio shared a quote that resonates with her: “Every time a woman stands up to herself without knowing it possibly and without claiming it, she stands up for all women.”

“It’s important to keep going,” Monterio. said.

Badoe said the club does not meet on regular days, but there is an Instagram page where general body meetings are posted.

“We are going to have many more general body meetings and events coming up this semester and the fall semester of the next school year,” Badoe said.

