Celebrating Latinx Heritage Month

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, the U.S. celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, which kicks off on the anniversary of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua’s declared independence from Spain. The Daily Collegian has spent this month covering the celebrations hosted by the University of Massachusetts and the impact of the Latin American Diaspora on the community. Thank you to our writers and community members who contributed to this coverage.

Latinos Unidos celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Flag Party event by

Read the Spanish translation by Blake Trimmer and Flynn Fatur here.

Celebrating and painting Latinx culture at “Hues of Heritage” event by Sam Cavalheiro.

Read the Spanish translation by Blake Trimmer here.

Contagio: UMass’ new Latinx student organization by Camila Valdez.

The Latinx American Cultural Center is an inclusive space for UMass’ Latin American Diaspora by Mahidhar Sai Lakkavaram

Latinos Unidos connects Latinx students on the UMass campus by Sydney Warren