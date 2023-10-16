Instagram+activism+is+not+real+activism

In the era of social media dominance, platforms such as Instagram have undeniably assumed a role as essential tools for personal expression. They foster connectivity and serve as mediums for activism. However, scrutiny of the phenomenon of activism on Instagram reveals a disconcerting reality: the act of posting frequently prioritizes the projection of an activist image over the substantive pursuit of real change. This form of activism is termed “Instagram activism,” but its effectiveness in engendering genuine social and political change remains questionable.

It is crucial to emphasize that Instagram activism in its current form cannot be regarded as authentic activism. At most, Instagram activism can serve as a preliminary step that is proficient in raising awareness about an array of societal issues. Nevertheless, its burgeoning popularity in recent years necessitates a conversation about its potential drawbacks, especially regarding its inherently performative nature and its limitations in causing tangible change.

Instagram activism is in many ways a manifestation of performative activism. Users are inclined to share posts to align themselves with popular causes or to construct a self-image as socially conscious individuals without an in-depth engagement with the intricacies of the issues they profess to support. This inclination for performative expressions leads to a cultural environment in which the projection of an activist identity often prevents substantive engagement with the issues at hand.

The ease with which content can be shared on Instagram creates an illusion of activism’s profundity. Users might repost an infographic explaining the dire implications of climate change. However, a sobering realization emerges when one questions how many of these individuals actively undertake measures to reduce their carbon footprint or collaborate with organizations dedicated to environmental justice. Many individuals cease their activism at the click of the “share” button, leaving a gap between the appearance of engagement and actual commitment to a cause.

Individuals who limit their activism to the act of reposting an infographic on their Instagram story are inadvertently partaking in passive activism. Passive activism has an unsettling tendency for self-satisfaction within those who believe they have fulfilled their civic duty simply by sharing a post or endorsing a digital petition. Consequently, this complacency allows detrimental actions to persist without challenge.

The use of infographics on Instagram, while often well-intentioned, carries several inherent dangers. These visually appealing and easily shareable graphics can oversimplify complex issues, presenting them in a manner that may lack nuance. This oversimplification can lead to a distorted understanding of multifaceted problems, potentially reducing the scope of meaningful dialogue and effective solutions.

Moreover, the attention-grabbing nature of infographics may foster a culture of “clicktivism,” wherein users simply share graphics without delving deeper into issues or taking concrete actions.

Infographics can also perpetuate misinformation if not thoroughly fact-checked, causing unintentional harm by spreading inaccuracies. For example, many infographics that were made to educate individuals on the terrorist attacks and subsequent actions between Israel and Palestinian militants claim that Palestinians themselves attacked Israel. Yet in reality, the group orchestrating the attack was the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, which does not represent Palestine or Palestinians as a whole.

By misreporting the facts, these infographics dilute sympathy for the innocent civilians who are dying in both Israel and Gaza.

It is crucial for creators and consumers of infographics to exercise due diligence in fact-checking and ensure the responsible dissemination of accurate information, acknowledging the weight of the responsibility that comes with shaping public perceptions on critical global issues.

This is an extreme example, as there is not a lot of action the average person can take to resolve this issue; but reposting infographics about issues such as the Israel-Palestine conflict will not affect any change. This example does, however, highlight the importance of moving away from Instagram activism and becoming an activist in the non-virtual world.

In the authentic realm of activism, actions resonate far more profoundly than the mere act of posting. Engaging in protests, communicating with lawmakers and championing change within local communities bring about genuine transformation. While social media certainly plays a role in raising awareness of these actions, it should not be mistaken for a substitute or the primary focus of one’s activism.

To bring about authentic change, individuals must challenge themselves to transcend the comfort zones of Instagram activism. This requires an earnest pursuit of self-education regarding the issues that evoke ones passion, a willingness to dedicate time and resources to advocate for ones chosen causes and an active engagement with the communities one intends to uplift. Genuine activism demands a departure from the confines of the digital realm, inviting individuals to participate in the tangible, real-world processes wherein lasting change transpires.

Brigid Baleno can be reached at [email protected] or followed on Twitter @BrigidCBaleno.