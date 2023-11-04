A fresh, new look for UMass women’s basketball

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team has wiped its slate clean for the upcoming 2023-24 season. With only three returners from the previous season, the Minutewomen start anew.

After the departure of head coach Tory Verdi last year, many of the players in turn followed suit. Former associate head coach Mike Leflar was promoted to the head coach role after Verdi’s departure. Leflar and his staff worked in the offseason to construct a team around the three returning players, Kristin Williams, Lilly Ferguson and Stefanie Kulesza to continue the Minutewomen’s success.

The new acquisitions consist of four freshmen and six transfers, making the Minutewomen almost an entirely new team. Among the transfers, there is only one underclassman, sophomore forward Mikenzie Jones. Jones made the switch to UMass from the University of Denver. Averaging 11.1 minutes per game off the bench, Jones has shown her talent through post moves and moving off the ball to create plays. Jones put up her best effort against South Dakota State last season, finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds.

The remainder of the transfers for UMass are all upperclassmen, adding some needed maturity to the roster after leaders Sam Breen and Destiney Philoxy graduated last year. With one graduate student, three seniors and one junior, the Minutewomen supplemented the experience that was lost.

Graduate student Bre Bellamy transferred from the William & Mary Tribe after finishing her senior year there. Bellamy, who started in games from her freshman year, averaged 7.6 points per game and six rebounds per game, while shooting 46 percent from the field in her senior season.

Coming off of an American Athletic Conference championship at East Carolina University, senior Alexsia Rose flashed her anticipation on and off the ball, grabbing 43 steals on the season. Rose, a guard, displays excellent decision-making skills, knowing when to pass and when to take the ball herself.

The first player that Leflar picked up in his first season as head coach was Jermany Mapp. Mapp is a senior guard who previously played at Hampton University. In the past season with the Pirates, Mapp averaged 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.