Postera and Shelffo: Five predictions for 2023-24 women’s basketball season

1. Transfers will fill in gaps of past players

With Sam Breen, Destiny Philoxy and Sydney Taylor gone from Massachusetts women’s basketball, there is a need for newcomers to step up.

Incoming seniors Alexsia Rose and Jermany Mapp might be new to the Minutewomen, but they are very familiar with the game of basketball. Mapp, a 6’0 guard, transferred to UMass and will add to the height of the team in the paint, and her athleticism will show in her scoring and rebounding abilities. Rose comes to UMass from Eastern Carolina where she was a spark off the bench, bringing energy and effort in times of need. Both newcomers have the ability to score, and bring experience to a young team. Mapp and Rose make up where gaps have been left, filling out the Minutewomen’s roster.

Graduate student Tori Hyduke also joins the Minutewomen. After playing three seasons at Drexel, Hyduke comes to fortify the Massachusetts back court. Head coach Mike Lafler weighed in, predicting hydukes ‘’great opportunity to impact our program right away.”

“I think we can win by having different players step up and different pieces step up,” Leflar said.

2. Stephanie Kulesza will show out for the minutewomen

Last year’s predictions said that Kulesza would have an expanded role for the Minutewomen, aiding the offense and finding consistency in scoring. They say history repeats itself, and Kuleza’s offseason work and exhibition stats set her up for a successful 2023-’24 season.

After the 2022-2023 season, the 5’11 guard/forward will continue to improve her game and amplify her role for the Minutewomen. After appearing in only 7 games her freshman year, she upped the ante her sophomore season to 16, and was seen in a total of 27 this past season. Shooting 43.5 percent from the field last season, Kulesza looks to improve her shooting this year and become a central part of the UMass rotation. After contributing 19 points to the Minutewomens exhibition win vs Assumption, she is well on her way.