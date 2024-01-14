Best of 2023: The Special Issue
The music, movies and TV that defined the year
January 14, 2024
The best movies and shows of 2023, according to Collegian staffers
2023 Playlist: Collegian staff picks for best albums of the year
Bonus: listen to the Daily Collegian’s curated playlists for each residential area at UMass, including the Sound of Off-Campus, the Sound of Central and the Sound of Southwest.
Local 2023 Highlights
UMass AASA’s Asian Night takes over the Mullins Center by James Rosales
UMass Fashion Organization’s show transforms grief into artistic expression by Samourra Rene
SAG-AFTRA members bring the strike to Northampton by Jack Underhill
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’: A concert film spectacle beyond our wildest dreams by Nathan Legare
Students showcase their talents at WMUA’s Battle of the Bands by Paige Hanson
Embracing the beauty of Palestinian culture: an interview with designer Nadine Abuhamdeh by Laleh Panahi
The UMass Marching Band celebrates 150th anniversary by Shannon Moore
Reflecting on 2023
“Calico” is an underrated album of 2023, by Suzanne Bagia
The year of boygenius, by Suzanne Bagia
2023: the year of the girl, by Caroline Tiernan