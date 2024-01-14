Best of 2023: The Special Issue

The best movies and shows of 2023, according to Collegian staffers

2023 Playlist: Collegian staff picks for best albums of the year

Bonus: listen to the Daily Collegian’s curated playlists for each residential area at UMass, including the Sound of Off-Campus, the Sound of Central and the Sound of Southwest.

Local 2023 Highlights

UMass AASA’s Asian Night takes over the Mullins Center by James Rosales

UMass Fashion Organization’s show transforms grief into artistic expression by Samourra Rene

SAG-AFTRA members bring the strike to Northampton by Jack Underhill

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’: A concert film spectacle beyond our wildest dreams by Nathan Legare

Students showcase their talents at WMUA’s Battle of the Bands by Paige Hanson

Embracing the beauty of Palestinian culture: an interview with designer Nadine Abuhamdeh by Laleh Panahi

The UMass Marching Band celebrates 150th anniversary by Shannon Moore

Reflecting on 2023

“Calico” is an underrated album of 2023, by Suzanne Bagia

The year of boygenius, by Suzanne Bagia

2023: the year of the girl, by Caroline Tiernan