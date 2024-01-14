Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

‘Calico’ is an underrated album of 2023

To know and love “Calico” feels like being in on some innermost secret
Image+courtesy+of+Apple+Music.+
Image courtesy of Apple Music.
By Suzanne Bagia, Collegian Staff
January 14, 2024

Ryan Beatty’s “Calico” is an album that seemed to go unheard by many. It has the elements of modern music that listeners gravitated towards in recent years: a nostalgia that churns yearning and introspective narration.

In an age where albums can sometimes feel like a collection of singles stuffed with B-sides that take up space, “Calico” is a true album where songs are woven into each other; to cherry-pick songs is to miss out on the full frame. To know and love “Calico” feels like being in on some innermost secret. While alt-pop artist Ryan Beatty’s return was long-awaited, the arrival of “Calico” felt hushed, only heard by those that cared deeply to listen.

The production – which taps producers from Frank Ocean’s team like Michael Uzowuru, in addition to an appearance by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon — aligns effortlessly with its lyricism.

Released in late April, the album came at the crux of summer hits and pop-infused bops that soundtrack the season. Self-described as a California album, “Calico” is not the endless summer we envision in those late stages of spring. “Calico” is the brightest shade of red in a sunset; it’s the drive back, the ruffling of the firefly-filled grass. It’s everything that you’re feeling but can’t admit. It’s these hallowed innermost feelings that are woven into “Calico.”

Beatty departs from the heavier production that we’ve heard from him in recent years, most notably as a featured artist for the now broken-up Brockhampton. Removed from overproduction, Beatty presents a stripped-down version of himself. This direction is a respite that allows his audience to understand him more clearly while reaching deeper into his musicality. Though the production could be labeled as sparse, synthesizers are well-balanced with a variety of string instruments to amplify an emotive soundscape rather than solely acoustic.

 “Calico” is a lyrical album that relies on figurative language, emblematic of writing that seeks to narrate poetically rather than bend itself to the rules of usual songwriting structures. Beatty doesn’t rely on rhyme patterns, or the traditional verse-to-chorus-to-bridge order to construct his narratives. If anything, the format of a song appears as a container for how Beatty’s work is to be received; poems being performed as songs.

Each track on “Calico” is framed as a vignette that moves across the scenes detailed in the song’s verse. It establishes the cinematic nature of “Calico” as a written montage. There are curated scenes across the desert, travels with a partner and moving between homes.

In an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, Beatty remarked that “Calico” was written over the course of two years. The pensive period comes through in the thoughtfulness of Beatty’s narration. We encounter someone trying to make sense of things falling apart. While this is an album of someone looking back into their past, you can imagine it as someone in their future reminiscing about what has occurred.

“Andromeda” juxtaposes between the past and present. “Ribbons” is structured as flashbacks moving through different life events in the aftermath of loss. Such time markers aid in framing the aspects of a lyrical montage that is presented in “Calico.” Lyrics start in the past tense to set the past as a present notion, then moves into the present to ruminate over the past, ending with a future that is re-telling a lifetime of events.

The stories of “Calico” aren’t always in chronological order. This is a world where time is non-linear and enmeshed together. Beatty chooses his starting point at the story’s most important stage irrespective of where it is in the story. It allows us to see loss as it unfolds in the moment, into detangling the enduring threads of grief and an acceptance without answers.

The album was carefully crafted with intention. The emotions expressed in this album are the kind you must dig within yourself to find. In combination with the production, “Calico” is a melodic masterpiece; it’s an introspective dreamscape where vivid images become montages. Even though it flew under the radar, Ryan Beatty’s “Calico” is a hallmark album of 2023.

Suzanne Bagia can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass falls on the road to Merrimack, 4-1
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass women's basketball loses third straight
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass men's basketball falls at Rhode Island
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass hockey comes out with close 4-3 win against Merrimack
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass and Merrimack amp up play in second period
Daily Collegian (2019)
UMass swim and dive sweeps Bryant University on Senior Day
More in Arts & Living
Artist Profile: DJ Chucky Blizz
Artist Profile: DJ Chucky Blizz
Image courtesy of Netflix, via Rolling Stone.
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ is a binge-worthy dystopian nightmare
Photo courtesy of IMDB
UPC apresenta noite de “Super Mario Bros.’ o Filme”
Courtesy of Crissy Saucier
Horse Jumper of Love headlined at The Drake, Electrifies the Audience
Courtesy of Aztec Two-Steps Spotify
Aztec Two-Step: Folk’s forgotten frontiersmen
Courtesy of John Manard on Flickr
My challenging and eye-opening journey to Mount Washington
More in Headlines
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass looks to stop Merrimack’s three-game win streak in weekend series
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass bounces back, defeats La Salle 81-65
Daily Collegian (2023)
Sands: Daniel Hankins-Sanford’s emergence off the bench could not be coming at a better time
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass women's basketball falls to Richmond 79-65
Daily Collegian (2023)
Depin: UMass is better than its record
Daily Collegian (2023)
UMass' crunch time run not enough to beat Dayton
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *