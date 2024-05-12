Senior Columns 2024

Each year, the seniors of the Massachusetts Daily Collegian publish their final columns of their Collegian careers reflecting upon their time at the paper and at the University of Massachusetts. Each senior took a lot of time and put in a lot of effort to write these columns, and for some of them, this was their first written work at their time of the Collegian. Please take a moment to read through these beautiful columns and join the seniors of the Collegian in looking back on their memories and accomplishments. Congratulations to the 2024 senior class!

The Collegian has provided new friends and career experimentation, by Ethan Brayall-Brown

An ode to my past, present and future self, by Olivia Capriotti

A little lost, a little found, by Jonathan Carnes

There is no ‘right path,’ by Kate Devitt

Stumbling into the good stuff, by Grace Fiori

Meeting one last deadline, by Luke Halpern

A story I can’t photograph, by Kira Johnson

Life behind the lens, by Katie Katz

I don’t know when I’ll write again, but this won’t be the last you’ll see of me, by Mahidhar Sai Lakkavaram

Two years and a total transformation, by Thomas Machacz

Where none of it mattered, but all of it counted, by Kelly McMahan

I’ll try anything once, by Kami Nguyen

Amherst is the world, by Grace Lee

Where did the time go? by Samourra Rene

Someone’s gotta do it, by Lucas Ruud

Home is where the heart is, by Pedro Gray Soares

Lost and found, by Justin Truong

My discovery that Amherst isn’t just farmland, by Jack Underhill

I’m afraid of graduating, by Benjamin Zhou