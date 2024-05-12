Senior Columns 2024

The graduating seniors of the Collegian reflect on their time at UMass
By Collegian Staff
May 12, 2024
Senior Columns 2024

Each year, the seniors of the Massachusetts Daily Collegian publish their final columns of their Collegian careers reflecting upon their time at the paper and at the University of Massachusetts. Each senior took a lot of time and put in a lot of effort to write these columns, and for some of them, this was their first written work at their time of the Collegian. Please take a moment to read through these beautiful columns and join the seniors of the Collegian in looking back on their memories and accomplishments. Congratulations to the 2024 senior class!

 

Courtesy of Ethan Brayall-Brown

The Collegian has provided new friends and career experimentation, by Ethan Brayall-Brown

Courtesy of Olivia Capriotti

An ode to my past, present and future self, by Olivia Capriotti

Courtesy of Jonathan Carnes

A little lost, a little found, by Jonathan Carnes

Courtesy of Kate Devitt

There is no ‘right path,’ by Kate Devitt

Kira Johnson

Stumbling into the good stuff, by Grace Fiori

Courtesy of Luke Halpern

Meeting one last deadline, by Luke Halpern

Kayla Wong

A story I can’t photograph, by Kira Johnson

Courtesy of Katie Katz

Life behind the lens, by Katie Katz

Frank Aronson

I don’t know when I’ll write again, but this won’t be the last you’ll see of me, by Mahidhar Sai Lakkavaram

Courtesy of Thomas Machacz

Two years and a total transformation, by Thomas Machacz

Kalina Kornacki

Where none of it mattered, but all of it counted, by Kelly McMahan

Courtesy of Kami Nguyen

I’ll try anything once, by Kami Nguyen

Courtesy of Grace Lee

Amherst is the world, by Grace Lee

Kira Johnson

Where did the time go? by Samourra Rene

Kira Johnson

Someone’s gotta do it, by Lucas Ruud

Courtesy of Pedro Gray Soares

Home is where the heart is, by Pedro Gray Soares

Courtesy of Justin Truong

Lost and found, by Justin Truong

Courtesy of Jack Underhill

My discovery that Amherst isn’t just farmland, by Jack Underhill

Courtesy of Benjamin Zhou

I’m afraid of graduating, by Benjamin Zhou
