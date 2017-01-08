Scrolling Headlines:

UMass professor to make third appearance on ‘Jeopardy!’

Collegian File Photo

After facing challenging questions on NATO, Canadian lakes and musician marriages, University of Massachusetts professor and associate dean Joseph Bartolomeo will make his third appearance on “Jeopardy!” Monday night.

On Friday’s show, Bartolomeo, an English professor who specializes in 18th century British literature, faced congressional press secretary Dante Atkins from Washington D.C. and Christina Bussmann, a social worker from Columbus, Ohio.

The Final Jeopardy round was based on an 18th century work. The clue was: “Modern bourgeois society…is like the sorcerer who is no longer able to control the powers…called up by his spells.” The quote from the 1848 work titled “The Communist Manifesto” by German philosophers Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels.

Bartolomeo wagered $7,500 and answered the question correctly. His earnings jumped from $15,000 to $22,500, placing him as 2-day champion. His total earnings surged from $14,000 to $36,000.

On his first appearance that aired on Jan. 5, Bartolomeo faced actuary Kelsey Morgan from Charlottesville, Virginia and returning champion Amanda Berofsky, a qualifying assurance analyst from Waterford, Michigan.

The category of the final round was “men of science.” The hint asked: “him vs. him: ‘The Life-Long Feud that Electrified the World’ is a book about these two men.” The book was about Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla.

Bartolomeo wagered $200, but failed to answer the question correctly. His earning totaled to $14,000, narrowly defeating the other two contestants.

Bartolomeo joined the UMass English faculty in 1986 after earning his doctorate from Harvard. In 2007, he served as chair of the department of English until 2013. In 2013, he was appointed associate dean of operations and programs for the College of the Humanities and Fine Arts.

Danny Cordova can be reached at dcordova@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @DannyJCordova.

