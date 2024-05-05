Lacrosse Notebook: UMass women’s lacrosse comes up short against Richmond in A-10 Championship game

The Massachusetts women’s lacrosse team lost a nail-biting Atlantic 10 Championship game against second-seed Richmond on Sunday afternoon at Rooney Field in Pittsburgh, PA. The top-seeded Minutewomen (13-5, 9-1 A-10) fell to the Spiders (13-5, 8-2 A-10) for the second consecutive year in the championship game, as Richmond secured its seventh conference title and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

UMass overcame a 6-1 deficit and took its first lead midway through the third period with a Charlotte Wilmoth goal, making the score 8-7. Skylar Simmonds followed that goal up with one of her own, making it a 6-0 run for the Minutewomen. The two teams were never separated by more than two goals in the second half, leading to a thrilling end to the championship game.

In the third period, the back-to-back A-10 Offensive Player of the Year Fiona McGowan broke the single-season program record for most assists in a season. McGowan finished the game with two assists, en route to her five-point performance.

Kassidy Morris opened the fourth period with her fourth goal of the game and 63rd of the season, moving her into fourth for most goals scored in a single season by a Minutewoman. 40 seconds later, Leah Kenny brought Richmond within one. A-10 Midfielder of the Year Grace Muldoon backed up the Richmond goal with a free-position goal to tie the game. With 10 minutes remaining in the game, Morris made a great pass to McGowan for her hat trick, putting UMass back up one.

Alexis Morton then responded for the Spiders, followed by Colleen Quinn’s third goal of the game, giving Richmond the lead with six minutes left. Simmonds then tied the game back up 13-13, just under a minute after the Richmond goals. With three minutes left, Morton scored, which resulted in the game-winning goal for the defending champs.

Following a UMass timeout with under two minutes left, the Minutewomen had a great opportunity with 43 seconds remaining as Wilmoth took a shot close to the net, but freshman Abby Francioli made an impressive save, giving the Spiders the victory.

Despite being face-guarded and smothered by the Richmond defense all game, Morris led UMass in goals, with four. Wilmoth added three goals of her own, as did McGowan. Simmonds got two goals and two assists while Charlotte Clavelli scored her fifth goal of the season at the end of the first period. A-10 First Team member Jordan Dean racked up a game-high 15 draw controls. Morris, McGowan, Wilmoth, and Dean all earned a spot on the A-10 All-Championship Team for the Minutewomen.

The Spiders were led by Muldoon who had four goals, with Quinn and Morton both scoring three as well. Caroline Murphy added three ground balls and three caused turnovers, both team-highs. A-10 All-Rookie Francioli also saved eight shots.

The NCAA D1 Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show is live on Sunday, May 5 at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

Maxwell Solomon can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter/X @Maxwell697909.