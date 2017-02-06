Scrolling Headlines:

Hundreds gather in Southwest to celebrate Patriots’ win -

February 6, 2017

UMass women’s basketball falls to Davidson, as it enters final A-10 stretch -

February 6, 2017

Cloud Nothings are back with their catchiest LP yet with ‘Life Without Sound’ -

February 6, 2017

Freelance journalist Reese Erlich gives talk on future of Syrian Civil War -

February 6, 2017

UMass women’s basketball hosts annual Play4Kay game Saturday -

February 6, 2017

UMass women’s tennis suffers first dual-match loss of the season at Brown -

February 6, 2017

Why Liberals lose elections -

February 6, 2017

Migos solidifies their place in hip-hop with ‘Culture’ -

February 6, 2017

Patriots and politics: when your idols are exposed -

February 6, 2017

Sinai Vessel’s ‘Brokenlegged’ is a luminous example of why emo has endured -

February 6, 2017

Liberty is detained and interrogated -

February 6, 2017

UMass club hockey bests UConn and UVM in back-to-back games over the weekend -

February 6, 2017

Rally fights to make UMass sanctuary campus -

February 4, 2017

UMass hockey forced to play catch up after shaky first period against No. 3 Boston University -

February 3, 2017

UMass hockey falls at No. 3 BU despite 42 saves from Ryan Wischow -

February 3, 2017

Former NFL Football Player Wade Davis Speaks at UMass -

February 3, 2017

SGA passes resolution denouncing immigration ban -

February 3, 2017

UPDATE: Another individual arrested in connection to October home invasion in Amherst -

February 3, 2017

UMass student assaulted in Lot 22 Friday -

February 3, 2017

Samuel Kassow discusses reportage in pre-World War II Poland -

February 3, 2017

SLIDESHOW: Southwest Super Bowl Celebration

Posted by on February 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

Students gathered in Southwest Sunday night to celebrate Super Bowl 51.
Photos by Jong Man Kim, Katherine Mayo and Jessica Picard.

Filed under Campus News, News, News Multimedia, News Slideshows, Web-Exclusive · Tagged with , ,

Leave A Comment