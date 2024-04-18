Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Culvert collapse on campus causes detours

PVTA routes closed services to Sylvan and Tillson Farm
Alexandra Rowe
A culvert collapse on Eastman Lane caused traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.
By Alexandra Rowe, Collegian Staff
April 18, 2024

A culvert collapse on Eastman Lane Wednesday afternoon has caused detours for buses and cars on campus.

A notification at 2:42 p.m. on the Transit app informed users that Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) routes 33, 34 and 35 would not be servicing Sylvan or Tillson Farm due to, what they called, a “sinkhole.”

Signs at the Eastman Lane and Thatcher Road intersection informed drivers that the road was closed to traffic and that detours would be necessary.

Traffic at Sylvan Lot 44 increased rapidly as cars lined up to turn back the way they came.

“I’m very upset,” said Liz Clark, a second-year graduate student in the Ecology department who was part of the line of traffic.

A culvert, or underground water channel, can fail for reasons like usage, age or environmental factors.

The Collegian has reached out Amherst Public Works Department for a comment.

This is an ongoing story.

Gallery2 Photos
Alexandra Rowe
Culvert exit into creek.

Alexandra Rowe can be reached at [email protected].
