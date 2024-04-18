Culvert collapse on campus causes detours

A culvert collapse on Eastman Lane Wednesday afternoon has caused detours for buses and cars on campus.

A notification at 2:42 p.m. on the Transit app informed users that Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) routes 33, 34 and 35 would not be servicing Sylvan or Tillson Farm due to, what they called, a “sinkhole.”

Signs at the Eastman Lane and Thatcher Road intersection informed drivers that the road was closed to traffic and that detours would be necessary.

Traffic at Sylvan Lot 44 increased rapidly as cars lined up to turn back the way they came.

“I’m very upset,” said Liz Clark, a second-year graduate student in the Ecology department who was part of the line of traffic.

A culvert, or underground water channel, can fail for reasons like usage, age or environmental factors.

The Collegian has reached out Amherst Public Works Department for a comment.

This is an ongoing story.