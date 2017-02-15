Scrolling Headlines:

Anti-racism workshop to be held Feb. 23 in the Cape Cod Lounge -

February 15, 2017

UMass STEM seminar promotes positive psychology -

February 15, 2017

The UMass Sanctuary Movement will be hosting a student strike this Friday -

February 15, 2017

Secretary of Education pick sparks strong dissent from some UMass faculty -

February 15, 2017

Tuesday’s shutout loss to Merrimack represents another example of the hardships the UMass hockey team has fought through -

February 15, 2017

UMass hockey drops 12th straight game with home 3-0 loss to Merrimack on Valentine’s Day -

February 15, 2017

UMass women’s basketball looks to overcome seven-game losing streak heading into last three conference games -

February 15, 2017

UMass men’s basketball travels to Pittsburgh to take on struggling Duquesne Wednesday -

February 15, 2017

Rested UMass swimming and diving team rolls into Ohio for A-10 Championships -

February 15, 2017

An evening with Chef Sanford D’Amato -

February 15, 2017

A sleeping guide for the restless -

February 15, 2017

Sanctuary status would endanger our campus for all -

February 15, 2017

Women’s Marches and white feminism -

February 15, 2017

Panel-led discussion on Women’s March held in Campus Center -

February 14, 2017

UMass club hockey loses three key players to injuries in series vs. No. 1/2 FGCU -

February 14, 2017

Notebook: UMass men’s basketball’s Donte Clark named Atlantic 10 co-player of the week -

February 14, 2017

Ames: Carvel’s first year behind the bench hasn’t been a failure, no matter what the record shows -

February 14, 2017

UMass tennis splits weekend matches in Washington D.C. -

February 14, 2017

Valentine’s Day is a time to remember sacrifice -

February 14, 2017

A sleek design, an unusable website -

February 14, 2017

The UMass Sanctuary Movement will be hosting a student strike this Friday

Posted by on February 15, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Caroline O’Connor/ Daily Collegian)

The UMass Sanctuary Movement will be hosting a student strike this Friday in the Student Union from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in order to help establish the University of Massachusetts as a sanctuary campus and a direct action community.

According to the group’s Facebook page, “we the students of UMass Amherst will not attend class and opt instead to educate ourselves on resisting the continued and intensified oppression immigrants face in the United States.”

“We want to establish a community of people at UMass that’s able to disrupt ICE (Immigrations and Customs Enforcement) agents,” said Anna-Claire Simpson, a Ph.D. student in the English department and one of the organizers of the strike.

The strike will feature multiple speakers throughout the day who intend to provide different perspectives on the issue of immigration in the U.S.

According to the group’s Facebook page, the strike will begin with a walkout at 10 a.m., followed by an art workshop from Ph.D. student Cecilia Vasquez, a poetry reading from Ph.D. student Andrew Torres, a Latin American intervention lesson from political science associate professor Kevin Young, a lesson on direct action networks from the Pioneer Valley Workers Center, and a lesson on communalism from Ph.D. student Eleanor Finley.

“[The strike is] a powerful way for us to build our communities against Trump,” said Brock Parent, a UMass junior studying social thought and political economy and anthropology. Parent is also one of the organizers of the strike.

“I’m hoping it’s an educational and empowering event,” said Simpson. “The Muslim ban directly affected quite a few of our students.”

The UMass Sanctuary Movement was started by Simpson on Nov. 12, when she helped organize a walkout directly following the election of President Donald Trump. Over 600 students and community members attended the walkout, which strove to show solidarity with undocumented immigrants. It was part of a nationwide movement which included over 100 college campuses.

“We want to hold our university up to protect all of our students,” said Parent.

Stefan Geller can be reached at stefangeller@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @StefanGeller.

Filed under Archives, Campus News, News, Politics, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment