Scrolling Headlines:

‘The Lego Batman Movie’ is the best portrayal of Batman yet -

March 8, 2017

‘Logan’ is a profoundly human experience that transcends superhero film -

March 8, 2017

Assert your rights in interactions with police -

March 8, 2017

Panel discusses climate change policies in Massachusetts -

March 7, 2017

MASSPIRG to garner support on ballot question -

March 7, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse will have hands full at No. 20 Yale University Tuesday -

March 7, 2017

UMass track and field improves on three school records at the ECAC/IC4A Championships -

March 7, 2017

UMass men’s lacrosse back on the road at Yale on Tuesday, continuing long trip away from Garber Field -

March 7, 2017

UMass tennis gets shut out against No.23 Dartmouth over weekend -

March 7, 2017

UMass softball shows improvement in Mississippi, but continues to struggle in early season tournaments -

March 7, 2017

Kids on the red carpet: a spotlight on the sensational Sunny Pawar -

March 7, 2017

Vanessa Carlton making her way to Northampton -

March 7, 2017

‘Girls’ characters mature with their style -

March 7, 2017

Letter: The fight for women’s rights is far from over -

March 7, 2017

To fight Trump, empathize with his voters -

March 7, 2017

Seeking true justice for Ryan Owens -

March 7, 2017

The rise of the unproductive economy -

March 6, 2017

Candidates for SGA tickets debate Sunday -

March 6, 2017

Callie Santos scores overtime game-winner to lead UMass women’s lacrosse over Connecticut -

March 6, 2017

Sydney Dance Company showcases the possibility and power of movement -

March 6, 2017

Letter to the Editor: Trump’s lobbying ban won’t be enough

Posted by on March 8, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

To the Editor:

From the Women’s March to protests at Logan Airport, people are turning out across the country to make their voices heard. These gatherings tell the story of a vibrant democracy, but behind the scenes our lawmakers have another constituency they’re listening to—special interest lobbyists.

Official reports show that lobbyists spent over $3 billion in 2016 alone to influence our federal lawmakers. But even those reports underestimate the size of the influence industry, where many lobbyists take advantage of loopholes that allow their work to go undisclosed.

Following a campaign where voters made ethics reform a top priority, Congress has an opportunity to pass long-lasting lobbying reforms that create a more transparent, accountable government. While President Trump signed a lobbying-reform executive order this past weekend, it features the same loopholes which allowed the lobbying industry to flourish during the Obama years.

To pass comprehensive, lasting reform, we need Congress to act now. Please contact your representative and ask them to pass lobbying reforms that crack down on special interest influences and close loopholes that allow lobbyists to dodge disclosure laws.

From,

Caitlin Moeller

UMass Student

Filed under Archives · Tagged with , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment