UMass hockey defenseman William Lagesson signs entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers

Posted by Ryan Ames on April 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Massachusetts hockey sophomore defenseman William Lagesson has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers, forgoing his final two years of eligibility.

The fourth-round pick, 91st overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Oilers finished his career at UMass with 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 63 career games. This past season, Lagesson tallied eight total points (two goals, six assists) in 36 games played for the Minutemen.

“William’s a big, stay-at-home defenseman,” Oilers Assistant General Manager Keith Gretzky said on 630 CHED’s Oilers Now. “He’s a little older, bigger, stronger and he needs to play more games. This will really help him and his development.”

Lagesson represented his home country of Sweden multiple times in international competition as well, most recently in the 2016 World Junior Championships that were held in Helsinki, Finland.

The six-foot-three, 198-pound blue liner played one season of junior hockey, suiting up with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League, recording 16 points (2 goals, 14 assists) in 52 games, before arriving at UMass.

Lagesson was one of two Minutemen with rights to NHL squads. Sophomore defenseman Ivan Chukarov, seventh-round 182nd overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft to the Buffalo Sabres, is the other.

Ryan Ames can be reached at rames@umass.edu or on Twitter @_RyanAmes.