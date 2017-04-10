Scrolling Headlines:

UMass women’s lacrosse earns 49th consecutive Atlantic 10 win over rival Richmond -

April 10, 2017

Mount Eerie confronts the pains of loss on ‘A Crow Looked at Me’ -

April 10, 2017

Climate change should usher in America’s finest hour -

April 10, 2017

‘Mono No Aware’ is a tantalizing glimpse of the future of ambient music -

April 10, 2017

Seth Berger to transfer from UMass men’s basketball, heading to Oregon State -

April 10, 2017

UMass baseball gets swept in home opening series against VCU following 11-1 defeat -

April 10, 2017

UMass softball wins series against Saint Louis, but can’t complete sweep after 1-0 loss on Sunday -

April 10, 2017

Callie Santos leads the way for UMass women’s lacrosse as it defeats Richmond 19-13 -

April 10, 2017

Amherst plans for potential dog park -

April 10, 2017

Towson upends UMass men’s lacrosse after scoring first six goals of the game -

April 10, 2017

UPC announces Jon Bellion as the third act in the 2017 Spring Concert -

April 9, 2017

Update: UMass student identified in fatal Deerfield crash -

April 9, 2017

UMass baseball’s bats struggle against VCU Saturday afternoon -

April 8, 2017

UMass baseball drops pitchers’ duel against Virginia Commonwealth -

April 8, 2017

Thompson outlasts UMass baseball’s Lasko in pitching duel against VCU -

April 8, 2017

VCU erupts in the eighth inning to top UMass Baseball 8-0 -

April 7, 2017

UMass hockey defenseman William Lagesson signs entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers -

April 7, 2017

Report: UMass guard Donte Clark to declare for NBA Draft without agent -

April 6, 2017

Political speechwriter Lindsay Hayes shares experience at Smith College -

April 6, 2017

MASSPIRG holds panel to discuss solutions for high textbook prices -

April 6, 2017

Amherst plans for potential dog park

Posted by on April 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Judith Gibson-Okunieff/Daily Collegian)

Amherst might soon be getting its very own dog park in the coming year. The dream of a dog park in the town has been in the works for over two years, but conversations regarding any planning shut down following the death of Town Manager John Musante in 2015. Since then, town officials and residents have been rebuilding their morale for this project long in the works.

Town Moderator Jim Pistrang oversaw the March 30 meeting at Amherst Town Hall in which the topic was brought up, receiving positive reception by nearly everyone in attendance.

According to Pistrang, the biggest challenge foreseen by town officials is the location. The space must meet zoning and planning standards, in addition to occupying enough land for a parking lot and the park itself.

Pistrang emphasized that he hopes this park will be a great addition to the town.

“The goal is for this to be a positive attribute to the community, meaning we want to make sure the land we occupy for the park won’t infringe upon any other space already occupied by the community, such as a playground or playing field,” he said.

The second biggest challenge town officials foresee with the potential park is funding. However, Pistrang was confident that both the monetary and geographical obstacles faced for the park are not at all insurmountable.

The steps to come for the park’s development include assembling a committee solely dedicated to the strategic planning and development of the project.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of this committee has to fill out a Citizen’s Activity Form on the town website before April 14. From those who fill out the form, the town manager will hold interviews for the applicants, and from this pool will select the committee which will work on funding, zoning, planning, development and design of the park, according to Pistrang. He made clear any students from UMass or the other four local colleges are welcome to apply.

Sophomore Meg Sullivan, an animal science major who trains service dogs for other UMass students in need of one, is keen on the idea of a dog park a close walk from campus.

“As far as I know there are only a few other dog parks in the area but they are all a 30 minute-plus drive away,” Sullivan said. “I haven’t been able to take my puppy to any parks yet as she’s too young, but it would absolutely be something I would look forward to in the future.”

Sullivan said that the park would “make it much easier for students on campus with service dogs, as well as those training them, to socialize their dogs and get in some exercise for them.”

“There aren’t many fenced in places around here that we can bring our dogs to which would allow them to freely run around and play without a leash,” she added.

“As long as the zoning and fencing is done correctly to ensure all the animals’ safety, then I am for sure, 100 percent on board with it,” said Animal Welfare Officer Carol Hepburn, who lives in Amherst.

Hepburn said she would be on the committee which would primarily oversee this project and its funding and development if the park were to be constructed.

Jackie Hayes can be reached at jacquelineha@umass.edu.

Filed under Archives, Local News, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , ,

Leave A Comment