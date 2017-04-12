Hadley man arraigned in court after alleged bomb threat in Coolidge Hall Tuesday night

Posted by Hayley Johnson on April 12, 2017

Abdul F. Ismail, 27, of Hadley was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court Wednesday on charges of making a bomb threat and threatening to commit a crime on the University of Massachusetts campus, according to a release from Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

“Ismail was arrested early on the morning of April 12 by UMass police, assisted by Hadley police, at Ismail’s residence in Hadley,” Carey said.

The UMass Police Department emailed out an alert to the UMass community around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday which stated, “On April 11, 2017 at approximately 11:20 p.m., the University of Massachusetts Amherst Police Department responded to Coolidge Hall to investigate a bomb threat made against a student and the campus.”

According to the alert from UMPD, the student Ismail was visiting escorted him from the building after receiving verbal threats and alerted the authorities.

Ismail is not a UMass student or employee, and has been immediately “trespassed” from the UMass campus for two years by UMass police.

According to Carey, the case remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as new information is released.

