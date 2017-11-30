Scrolling Headlines:

Smith College Republican Club holds discussion on the future of the Democratic and Republican parties -

November 30, 2017

UMass men’s basketball’s late run not enough, lose 68-66 to Quinnipiac -

November 30, 2017

Lecture explores ‘shards of a fugitive history in medieval Europe’ -

November 30, 2017

UMass football closes out its season against FIU -

November 30, 2017

Subbaswamy: he’s just like us -

November 30, 2017

UMass hockey feeling confident heading into duo against UConn -

November 30, 2017

Why can’t I carry on campus? -

November 30, 2017

Why you should talk politics on Thanksgiving -

November 30, 2017

Detriments of living in a college bubble -

November 30, 2017

Sia reinvents what it means to create a Christmas album with ‘Everyday Is Christmas’ -

November 30, 2017

Walk the Moon deliver the fun with ‘What If Nothing’ -

November 30, 2017

UMass hockey riding the wave of Ryan Wischow -

November 29, 2017

UMass men’s basketball heads to Quinnipiac Wednesday -

November 29, 2017

Letter: GEO calls for increased affordable child care for campus community -

November 29, 2017

The problem with performative activism -

November 29, 2017

The problem with pharmaceutical investment -

November 29, 2017

Holloway and Hines continue to see court time together for UMass men’s basketball -

November 29, 2017

A conversation of heartbreak: moving on and getting over -

November 29, 2017

What kind of exercises is your body made for? -

November 29, 2017

UMass to provide Meningitis vaccine clinics in wake of outbreak -

November 29, 2017

Lecture explores ‘shards of a fugitive history in medieval Europe’

Posted by on November 30, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Judith Gibson-Okunieff/ Daily Collegian)

Scott G. Bruce, professor of medieval history and director of the Center for Medieval and Early Modern Studies at the University of Colorado Boulder, gave this year’s annual University of Massachusetts/Five College Graduate Program in History Distinguished lecture. Bruce’s lecture, titled “The Dark Age of Herodotus: Shards of a Fugitive History in Medieval Europe,” was given in Campus Center Room 163 on Wednesday evening.

Herodotus was an ancient Greek historian, touted by some as the “father of history,” and was widely read by monks living in Europe’s medieval monasteries. Yet, according to Bruce, none of his greatest works regarding accounts of the Greco-Persian Wars were ever recorded. Bruce’s lecture sought to explain this disconnect and described how these tales were able to travel from the ancient Mediterranean world to Northern Europe and beyond.

Bruce described that a composition of texts written between the sixth and eleventh centuries reveals that shards of the histories entered the medieval literary tradition through various ways, most often through the agency of late Roman intermediaries. The 2,000 or so surviving Latin manuscripts written on vellum, parchment and papyrus from the years 500 A.D. to 800 A.D. are believed to represent the notion of the European Dark Age.

He explained that in 800 A.D., the Frankish ruler Charlemagne fostered an intellectual climate that encouraged the collection of works by Roman authors. Charlemagne’s educational reforms created the foundation of several Frankish monastic schools in the heartland of Northern Europe, as well as a standardized curriculum that included Roman authors and their classical elements.

These developments ensured that the demand for these Latin manuscripts didn’t diminish in the centuries to follow. Bruce said that the largest monastic libraries contain the manuscripts of hundreds of books, including a generous amount by Roman authors.

“Writing at the end of antiquity, Orosius and other authors of historical compendia played a vital role in transmission of Greek and Roman history into the abbeys of Western Europe, including stories directly or indirectly from the histories of Herodotus,” said Bruce.

Anna Taylor, an associate professor of history at the UMass, commented on the false nature of how the Dark Ages are often portrayed.

“What we learn from Professor Bruce’s lecture is that though Greek works were supposedly ‘lost’ in the West, they had a vibrant legacy during the so-called Dark Ages which is often widely ignored,” Taylor said.

Brian Ogilvie, chairman of the history department, spoke about the necessity of understanding antiquity to fully grasp the following decades of history.

“From my standpoint as a professor, I cannot understand the 16th, 17th, 18th, and so forth centuries without first understanding the ancient world. The ancient world, as well as its literature and culture, can help to be understood by the survival of Herodotus’ works.”

When asked how he felt about being chosen to give this year’s annual UMass/Five College Graduate Program in History’s Distinguished lecture, Bruce expressed great gratitude.

“It’s an incredible honor for me to be chosen to give this speech. Many people who have given this lecture in the past have been heroes and some even teachers of mine,” said Bruce.

Jacqueline Hayes can be reached at jacquelineha@umass.edu.

Filed under Archives, Campus News, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment