Racist and homophobic Snapchat videos causes mass outrage at South Hadley High School -

January 25, 2018

UMass women’s basketball falls in 87-81 double overtime loss to Davidson -

January 25, 2018

Forbes Library in Northampton holds film screening and forum on efforts to fight the opioid crisis -

January 25, 2018

Oxen in the streets of Northampton -

January 24, 2018

Hampshire College alum Eduardo Samaniego urges Democrats and Pioneer Valley activists to continue the fight for DACA -

January 24, 2018

UMass men’s basketball blown out for third straight game -

January 24, 2018

How young is too young for technology? -

January 24, 2018

Gay stereotypes are toxic -

January 24, 2018

Letter: We have the power to put students first -

January 24, 2018

The Grammys are coming up; predictions are in -

January 24, 2018

Sticking to your fitness New Year’s resolutions -

January 24, 2018

Q&A with Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy -

January 24, 2018

McCall holds ‘brutally honest’ film session, preaches mentality following loss to St. Louis -

January 24, 2018

UMass to provide additional Meningitis vaccine clinics -

January 24, 2018

UMass awarded $1.1 Million to work with Tesla Energy to build Large Battery Storage System -

January 24, 2018

George stepping up for Minutewomen -

January 24, 2018

UMass men’s basketball prepares for rematch with La Salle Wednesday -

January 24, 2018

Hampton-Bey and UMass women’s basketball look to get back to .500 record Wednesday at Davidson. -

January 24, 2018

I have no idea who the president is, but it’s definitely not Donald Trump -

January 24, 2018

Tobacco: let’s clear the air, indeed. -

January 24, 2018

Forbes Library in Northampton holds film screening and forum on efforts to fight the opioid crisis

On Wednesday night, Forbes Library in Northampton hosted a screening of the documentary “Heroin(e)” as part of an initiative to fight the opiate epidemic in and around Northampton.

The documentary followed three women in Huntington, West Virginia: Jan Rader, a fire chief, Patricia Keller, a drug court judge, and Necia Freeman, a street minister. These women work to prevent opioid overdoses and help alleviate opioid addictions. According to the film, Huntington is considered the overdose capital of America, with five to seven overdoses recorded on a daily basis. Huntington serves as a representation of a large number of addictions to prescribed opioids that can lead ultimately to heroin use.

Following the completion of the documentary, a public forum was held that began with individual statements from local addiction treatment professionals about their own individual roles in helping treat those suffering from addictions. Other topics discussed were goals in trying to limit addiction and the importance of focusing on the patients themselves when trying to curb substance abuse.

“Our goal is just to provide a safe space to support people in recovery,” said Lynn Ferro, interim director of the Northampton Recovery Center. “I think people forget prevention is crucial and treatment is totally crucial, harm reduction is crucial, and yet, if you don’t support someone once they finished treatment, you’re just perpetuating the whole cyclical system again.”

The professionals also emphasized their primary goal is to keep those who overdose on opioids alive rather than simply to fight addiction.

“We’re interested in keeping people alive whether or not they decide to seek treatment,” Albie Park, cofounder of the non-profit Harm Reduction Headshots 413, said. “If they don’t, we just don’t want you to die, we just don’t want you to do things that are unhealthy for you.”

The forum also featured input from those who have suffered from addiction and who are at various stages of recovery and sobriety.

Rene Anderson, a resident of Northampton who has been sober for 31 years, emphasized the importance of strong relationships in helping addicts fight their addictions.

“One of the things I want to say is that we heal in relationship,” Anderson said.  “Our responsibility as citizens and community members is to be available,”

Toward the end of the forum, when asked about the impact the “War on Drugs” had on the current opioid crisis, Park claimed that previous policy has had a negative impact on drug use.

“The War on Drugs is one of the scourges of the 21st century,” Park said. “The approach of this country toward the drug problem makes it worse.”

The event was sponsored by the “Northampton Committee to Stop the Wars” and hosted by Carolyn Oppenheim and Francis Crowe as part of the Resistance Film Series  to promote local activism on a variety of issues.

“We believe in activism for social change and so we try to show films that raise issues… about activism for social change,” Oppenheim said.

Will Mallas can be reached at wmallas@umass.edu.

