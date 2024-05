For Episode 3 of Tattoo Talks, Ishaan interviews abstract visual artist Eowyn Vucci, who talks about how her personal experiences with art and neurodivergence shaped her tattoo vision. The episode also sees Eowyn and Ishaan diving into a fascinating conversation about the impact of AI on art and artists, of capitalism on the national attention span, and of cancel culture on meaningful activism – for a first-of-its-kind open-ended philosophical discussion on Tattoo Talks!