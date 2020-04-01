UMass to lock all on-campus buildings

The University of Massachusetts has announced it will be locking all building entrances on campus until further notice in an attempt to “ensure the safety of university staff and protection of property.”

Effective Monday, April 6, UMass employees with “existing UCard or key access to buildings” will retain the same access. However, the W.E.B. Du Bois Library will be closed until further notice.

According to an update from the University, campus buildings will be locked following “several incidents of theft or damage to UMass property in unoccupied campus buildings.” Students and non-essential staff have been off campus since spring break, as the University has shifted to remote learning to combat the spread of COVID-19. The transition has led to a decrease in activity and operations on campus.

Students remaining on campus will still have access to residence halls, dining commons and the Campus Center. The update advised students with on-site work requirements that do not have key or UCard access to contact their supervisor.

For faculty that require on-site teaching spaces or Echo 360 Lecture Capture, the University has “granted access approval on the corresponding faculty member’s UCard.” In addition, the University is in the process of cutting and distributing metal keys to faculty who need access to buildings requiring them.

Faculty can fill out metal key or UCard access requests online. In addition, staff can fill out request forms for any student employees on their behalf. Until further notice, the Campus Lock Shop will be issuing temporary door access for those who have a damaged UCard or never received one.

Will Mallas can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @willmallas.