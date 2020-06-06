Upcoming protests around Massachusetts
This list will be updated as new protests are scheduled
June 6, 2020
Amherst
Educators for Black Lives Matter
Sunday, June 7, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Greenfield
We Stand in Solidarity: BLACK LIVES MATTER
Saturday, June 6, from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Greenfield Town Common
Northampton
STAND UP! FIGHT FOR BLACK LIVES!
Saturday, June 6, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Northampton Police Department
Hosted by Jasmine Sinclair
Springfield
Taking Action to Confront Police Corruption & White Supremacy
Saturday, June 6, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Nathan Bill’s Restaurant
Hosted by Pioneer Valley Project
Chicopee
Saturday, June 6, from 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Worcester
Saturday, June 6, at 12 p.m.
Worcester City Hall
Boston
Justice for Black Lives at UMB
Saturday, June 6, from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
UMass Boston Campus Center
Coalition of Student Organizers at UMB
Monson
Sunday, June 7, from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Ashfield
Ashfield March & Rally for Justice
Sunday, June 7, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.