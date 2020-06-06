Upcoming protests around Massachusetts

This list will be updated as new protests are scheduled

By Claire Healy, Assistant News Editor
June 6, 2020

Amherst

Educators for Black Lives Matter

Sunday, June 7, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

 

Greenfield

We Stand in Solidarity: BLACK LIVES MATTER

Saturday, June 6, from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Greenfield Town Common

 

Northampton

STAND UP! FIGHT FOR BLACK LIVES!

Saturday, June 6, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Northampton Police Department

Hosted by Jasmine Sinclair

 

Springfield

Taking Action to Confront Police Corruption & White Supremacy

Saturday, June 6, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Nathan Bill’s Restaurant

Hosted by Pioneer Valley Project

 

Chicopee

Black Lives Matter March

Saturday, June 6, from 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

 

Worcester

JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD

Saturday, June 6, at 12 p.m.

Worcester City Hall

 

Boston

Justice for Black Lives at UMB

Saturday, June 6, from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

UMass Boston Campus Center

Coalition of Student Organizers at UMB

 

Monson

Black Lives Matter Protest

Sunday, June 7, from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

 

Ashfield

Ashfield March & Rally for Justice

Sunday, June 7, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

 

 