SGA+unofficial+election+results+names+Sonya+Epstein+president

Unofficial results give the ticket of Sonya Epstein and Jennie Chang the victory with 59 percent of the vote

The Student Government Association of the University of Massachusetts announced on Twitter shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday that Sonya Epstein and Jennie Chang had been elected UMass class president and vice president, respectively, winning 59 percent of the vote in the unofficial count.

“[I’m] beyond honored. Thank you all so so much for all of your support!! Still letting this sink in but thank you thank you thank you, I can’t wait to fight for and alongside all of you,” Epstein said on Twitter in response to the news.

The unofficial results also showed Tim Scalona winning the race for student trustee. Senate race results have yet to be announced.

Scalona responded to the announcement on Twitter early Saturday.

“I am shaking with joy – we have overcome. Knowing that just five years ago, I was struggling with food and housing insecurity in a shelter, I am humbled and honored. For my family and my communities, I hope I have made you proud. Now, the real work begins,” Scalona said.

“To those struggling with the high costs of college, inaccessible meal plan prices, housing insecurity, or enduring systemic racism + bigotry – I see you, hear you, and will fight with you to elevate your voices and ensure the Board of Trustees is accountable to your needs,” he also tweeted. “We will question the underlying foundations of its structure, the power imbalances between student and corporate interests, and demand justice and institutional change.”

The unofficial results also announced that the Open Educational Resources (OER) Referendum had passed.

*Unofficial* SGA Election results President / VP: Sonya Epstein & Jennie Chang with 59 % of the vote! — UMass SGA (@UMassSGA) September 26, 2020

Claire Healy can be reached at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @clurhealy.