Sonya Epstein and Jennie Chang answer questions regarding their SGA presidential and vice-presidential campaign

“We wanted to make sure that racial justice and student rights were brought to the forefront at UMass”

Sonya+Epstein+and+Jennie+Chang+answer+questions+regarding+their+SGA+presidential+and+vice-presidential+campaign

Sonya and Jennie 2020

By Sophia Gardner, Assistant News Editor
September 23, 2020