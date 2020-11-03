Navigating the 2020 Presidential Election: Part 1

Professors share their research, advice, and reflections, and breakdown the election.

Leading into the 2020 presidential election, Assistant News Editor Claire Healy interviewed seven professors in the UMass Department of Political Science on Monday and Tuesday about what they are seeing in their area of expertise, as well as what they want you to look for going forward.

This is Part 1 of a two-part series. Part 2 can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9-59if0H40.

Part 1 features: Professor Jesse Rhodes on Voting Rights (0:17)

Professor Michael Hannahan on Political Campaigns (12:36)

Professor Alexander Theodoridis on Polarization and Dehumanization (21:33)

Professor Raymond La Raja on Political Parties (32:19)

Claire Healy can be reached at [email protected]