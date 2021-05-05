Senior Columns 2020-2021

Sports editor Noah Bortle says his hardest goodbye.

“It’s that it’s hard to reflect when I am still living through this moment,” writes news editor Cassie McGrath.

Writing for the Collegian was Bhavya Pant’s “plan B,” but the Op/Ed editor says the paper made her a better person.

Arts editor Quinn He reflects on the coincidence that brought him back to the Collegian.

Hannah Ellison, social media editor, reflects on her “short, but meaningful” time at the Collegian.

The first — and last — column from photo and graphics editor Nina Walat.

Assistant sports editor Evan Marinofsky will always be proud of his time at the Collegian.

“The collectivist mentality is what makes this place so special,” writes assistant sports editor Dan McGee.



Assistant news editor Claire Healy shares her advice: “Write, write write.“

The Collegian helped assistant news editor Chris McLaughlin find his place and people in the vastness of UMass.

Raise a toast to state-school students with assistant news editor Will Katcher.

Assistant Op/Ed editor Greg Fourner reflects on how his writing changed at the Collegian.

Staff writer Tim Scalona shares his story of activism and finding his voice.

Collegian staff writer Alexandra Molloy reminisces on their time at the Collegian.

On joining the Collegian: “Better late than never,” says staff writer Emma Ryan.