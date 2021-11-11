Scott Morrow starting to make a name for himself in the UMass lineup

As the Massachusetts hockey team closed its series against Providence College, a name that has not been forgotten is freshman Scott Morrow.

Morrow has been the name to appear on the score sheet in UMass’ (6-2, 4-0 Hockey East) past three games against Merrimack and the Friars. Morrow’s first collegiate goal came in overtime to save the Minutemen from going into a high-risk situation in a shootout against the Warriors on Oct. 30. The goal was scored on a quick pass from junior forward Cal Kiefiuk where Morrow one-timed it to the back of the net to earn UMass a 5-4 victory.

The second-round draft pick to the Carolina Hurricanes then scored the following game against Providence and became the only player to score in that game, again, saving the Minutemen from having to play over sixty minutes of hockey. At the Friars the following night, Morrow scored on a powerplay goal and added an assist to senior forward Bobby Trivigno’s goal.

Morrow has taken pride in having an offensive upside to his game as a defenseman. He has recorded eight points and sixteen shots on goal in his eight games with the Minutemen.

Head coach Greg Carvel spoke early in the season about Morrow being a good offensive defenseman but needing to be more defensive when he does not have the puck. As the season has come along, Morrow has started to develop with the fast pace of HEA play.

“He has a very good hockey IQ,” Carvel said. “He sees all of it. He knows exactly where he needs to be better. He’s doing a good job, he’s just got to move his feet, he’s got to just get experience in different situations.”

Though Morrow has started to thrive with the pace of college hockey, he is looking to get better and up his game even more. Carvel and Morrow have started to watch film together to see in what areas he can improve and where his talents are most beneficial within the squad.

Morrow played for Shattuck St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minnesota, where the level of competition was very different compared to college hockey. The young defenseman learned how to have his offensive upside from Shattuck but lacked his defensive capability due to said level of hockey. In an interview after UMass’ game against Providence, Morrow put an emphasis on noticing the difference of the competitiveness of HEA play during and after games.

“He’s a really smart player,” Carvel said. “He’s coming along very quickly. His offensive game is coming along very quickly as well. He’s a pleasure to coach. He’s a very gifted player.”

Morrow is the second highest NHL draft pick in UMass history, behind a very familiar name to UMass fans — defenseman Cale Makar. Both defensemen are listed at 192 pounds and generate a lot of offense.

“We’ve had some good offensive defenseman here and he’s going to be near the top,” Carvel said. “He’s a tremendously gifted offensive player who needed about four games to figure out what he can do at this level. He’s got tremendous confidence.”

