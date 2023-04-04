It’s okay to be lonely in college

Moving to a new place and starting over is a big change for everyone. College is essentially one big bubble outside of one’s comfort zone. Many people feel like they are a little fish in a very big pond. While this may be frightening, college is the best place to learn why it is okay to be lonely.

Throughout high school, the stigma of being a loner is definitely looked down upon. If you ever saw the kid who worked alone on group projects or sat alone during lunch, you probably felt bad for them. From my experience, this stigma is less common in college, but there are still feelings surrounding the topic.

While everyone loves spending time with their friends, it can be overwhelming. Taking the time to relax for yourself is very important. As an introvert, I do enjoy seeing others, but there are certainly times when I feel my social battery start to die. Even extroverts should realize that recharging this social battery is a vital part of healthy social interaction.

When you have these moments of alone time or loneliness, don’t see it as a bad thing. There’s an idea that college students must spend every moment socializing. However, spending too much time with others could be more harmful than beneficial. When you’re alone, take the time to soak in solitude. Crack open a book, listen to music and enjoy yourself as your own company.

Those who are still struggling to find their friend group may experience a fear of missing out on the college experience. This is common, and nobody is the only person feeling this way. However, not having someone to do something with should never be a reason to exclude yourself from something you want to do.

Last semester, I saw that the University of Massachusetts Theater Guild was holding a production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” At the time, most of my friends were busy and had no interest in seeing the show. In high school, if none of my friends could attend, then I also wouldn’t go. I realized, that seeing the show was something I wanted to do, and I wasn’t going to let the fact I had to go alone keep me from it. I went to the show, and I can say it was probably my favorite experience of the semester. I don’t have anyone to share that memory with, I have myself, and that’s even better.

A lot of times, college students tend sticking to what their friends do and what the general interests are in a group. Students at UMass specifically have the idea that partying and going out are the main ways of filling time. When you spend some time alone, you may begin to realize that you have different interests aside from what your friends like to do. This allows for self-reflection and getting to know yourself better as a whole.

This year, I joined the Massachusetts Daily Collegian and became an editor for Jabberwocky — the UMass undergraduate literary journal. I didn’t let the fact I did these things solo hold me back. Joining these extracurriculars helped me reflect on my own personal interests and allowed me to meet new people in the process. The times when I have been alone have been when I discovered my passion for reading and writing.

Sometimes, people feel as though they lose themselves in college. Spending some time alone may help in gathering the pieces of yourself that were lost along the way. So, if you’ve ever been the person who eats dinner alone or feels like they’re missing out on the college experience, just remember that you’re not really alone. Loneliness will happen and it’s often needed, so learn to embrace it.

