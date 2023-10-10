Five spooky movie recommendations for October

Looking for a good Halloween-themed movie that isn’t a horror flick this October? Look no further than these five movies, which are all the perfect amount of spooky without being truly scary.

Hocus Pocus

“Hocus Pocus” is the quintessential Halloween movie. Released in 1993, the plot follows a teen boy named Max (Omri Katz) who accidentally brings three dead witches (Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker) back to life on Halloween night, endangering all the children of Salem, Massachusetts. Max, along with his younger sister Dani (Thora Birch) and love interest Alison (Vinessa Shaw) race to stop the witches from stealing the souls of all the children before dawn on Halloween; hijinks ensue. “Hocus Pocus” is fun and timeless, and a feel-good film for viewers of all ages. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the release of “Hocus Pocus”, and to celebrate, Disney has re-released the film select theaters, including the Hadley Cinemark! So if you’ve never seen it, or if it’s your favorite Halloween movie, take the chance to experience it on the big screen this month.

The Addams Family (1991)

“The Addams Family” is another fan favorite spooky movie. While only the last scene of the film takes place on Halloween, the entire movie has a frightful, autumnal feel. “The Addams Family” tells the story of a bizarre family, led by parents Morticia (Anjelica Huston) and Gomez (Raul Julia), who are conned by a loan shark named Abigail Craven into believing that Craven’s son, Gordon (Christopher Lloyd) is actually Gomez’s long lost brother, “Fester.” The con, thought up for Craven to gain access to riches held in the Addams family vault, risks failing as “Fester” becomes emotionally attached to the family, and settles into his role as an uncle to their daughter, Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and son, Pugsley (Jimmy Workman). The movie is frightfully fun, with stunning sets and amazing performances from Huston, Ricci and Lloyd.

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

“The Haunted Mansion” has long been a cult classic among Disney fans, but everyone will enjoy the ghoulish glee this movie contains. Inspired by the Disneyland and Walt Disney World ride of the same name, the movie stars Eddie Murphy and Marsha Thomason as a married couple who are both relators, as they are invited to Gracey Manor by heartbroken ghost Edward Gracey (Nathaniel Parker), who notices a resemblance between Sara and his deceased wife Elizabeth . Things are not always as they seem at the clearly haunted mansion, and within a short time, the entire Evers family is in danger as they race to save Sara from an untimely death The movie is the perfect mix of scary and silly, with Murphy and Wallace Shawn serving as comedic relief for the otherwise dark storyline. If you’re looking to put a ghoulish or ghastly twist on your next movie night, “The Haunted Mansion” is the perfect choice.

It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

If you’re looking for a short and sweet movie to get you in the Halloween spirit, look no further than “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”. This Charles Schultz classic from 1966 is perfectly thoughtful and playful, and Vince Guaraldi’s music sets the perfect tone for a quiet October night. The story follows Charlie Brown and friends preparing for Halloween celebrations as Linus sits in a pumpkin patch waiting for his hero, the mysterious Great Pumpkin. At only 25 minutes long, “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is the perfect length to watch while relaxing in between classes or winding down after a long day. Despite being short, this movie is memorable, with iconic scenes such as Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown, and Snoopy flying on his doghouse. “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” perfectly sums up the feeling of the Halloween season and will no doubt invoke nostalgia and comfort while watching it.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

While not explicitly a Halloween movie, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is, as the name implies, horrifying in a good way. Based on the Broadway musical of the same name, the movie tells the story of a young couple, Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), who after being stranded in the rain, seek solace in a castle. The couple soon meets Dr. Frank N. Furter (Tim Curry), a mad scientist from another planet, and his creation, Rocky, whom he has built to be ‘the perfect man.’ The show is jam-packed with strange scenes, chilling choreography, marvelous musical numbers, and no doubt takes the cake as the most bizarre film on this list. However, its uniqueness is exactly why it has become a cult classic, with theatres often showing it at midnight on Halloween night, inviting viewers to come dressed in character for the show. This year, Amherst Cinema is offering a 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. showing of the fan favorite film. If you’re looking for a good time on Halloween, grab some friends and head downtown to enjoy the freakish fun that is “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”.

