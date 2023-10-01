Bella+Recinos+continues+her+offensive+tear

Matt Skillings, Assistant Sports Editor

The Massachusetts women’s soccer team moved to 5-0 at home with a 4-1 victory over Loyola Chicago on Sunday afternoon, with plenty of help from midfielder Bella Recinos.

Recinos contributed a goal and two assists to the Minutewomen’s (7-3-3, 4-1-1 Atlantic 10) winning effort, including scoring the second goal which stood to be the game winner. The junior assisted on Ashley Lamond’s game opening goal, as well as Emma Pedolzky’s second half goal that put the game on ice for UMass.

Recinos now has five goals and five assists on the season, good for first on the team in both categories.

“It’s been great,” Recinos said of her success lately. “I love helping out my team and it’s been a really good season, so I’m just excited.”

Recinos has three goals and three assists in the Minutwomen’s five games at home, a big reason for UMass’ success at Rudd Field. “I love playing at home,” Recinos said. “This season we’ve been away more than usual, so just to stay home and rest is really nice.”

Her goal against the Ramblers (5-6-2, 1-2-2 A-10) was an impressive show of skill, using her frame to shield the ball while using her ball skills to find the back of the net. She has focused on putting herself in positions to score all season.

“I kind of just feel where the ball is going, allow myself to get in position,” Recinos said. “Sometimes I tend to overrun but I try to read the ball as best as I can, that’s why I’m able to get in those positions.”

“[Recinos is] one of the most technical players that I’ve ever coached, she spends a lot of time mastering her craft,” head coach Jason Dowiak said. “That’s all come together with what she can do in executing really great moments, special moments, dangerous moments on the field.”

Recinos, who comes from Winter Park, Florida, has improved on her previous seasons this fall. In her two previous campaigns, she logged two goals and seven assists. Now, as a junior, Recinos has more than doubled her career goal total and extended her assist total to 12.

“Bella is just coming into her own, she’s a fantastic player,” Dowiak said. “[Recinos is] just playing with a level of confidence that’s great for us because it’s going to help lead us hopefully the rest of the way.”

Her confidence has been a big reason the Minutewomen are in the midst of one of their best seasons in recent years. She has been the offensive catalyst that UMass needed this season after losing last years’ leading scorer Lauren Bonavita.

Recinos has 15 points this season which is tied for the top spot in the A-10. Her in-conference success specifically has helped the Minutewomen to a 4-1-1 conference record which has them tied for first place in a competitive A-10.

After scoring twice and grabbing no assists in the non-conference slate, Recinos raised her numbers with three goals and five assists in conference play, for an average of 1.83 points per game in A-10 games.

Recinos and the Minutewomen will have this coming Thursday off after a full schedule to start the season. They will look to carry their momentum into next Sunday when they take on St. Bonaventure at home before traveling to St. Louis to take on the first place Billikens for their biggest test of the season on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Matt Skillings can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @matt_skillings