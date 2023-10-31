Four albums that encapsulate the essence of fall

Fall is one of the most colorful and exciting seasons of the year. When the weather starts to get colder and the leaves change color, music can accentuate the crisp feeling of autumn. While walking around campus in western Massachusetts, you get to see all the colors that bring out the best of the season.

I associate many different albums, songs and artists with the season, but these four albums with varying emotions, production and aesthetics truly represent what fall is about. Try these albums next time you walk around campus and need something new to listen to.

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” by Fiona Apple

Fiona Apple’s homemade album strays away from studio arrangements that have been in her music production before. The raw record created in her house is an experimental approach to the pop music genre. The differences between each song keeps the listener on their toes, never expecting what comes next. From her dolphin noises in “I Want You to Love Me” to the sound of her dogs barking in “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” the complexity mirrors the leaves changing with the season. This album is much different from her earlier work like “When The Pawn…,” creating an energetic experience for the listener.

“Either/Or” by Elliott Smith

For those melancholy, brisk and rainy fall days, turn on Elliott Smith’s third album “Either/Or.” A low-fi sound stretches throughout each song, most of them ballads. What truly makes the album special is Smith’s lyrics on each song. While his music can be dark at times, there is relatability inside each lyric. Songs like “Ballad of Big Nothing” and “Say Yes” have blended elements of a folk and rock sound. “Either/Or” is a smooth, cohesive album that is soothing to listen to on early morning walks around campus.

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” by ­Taylor Swift

Red (Taylor’s Version) has been a classic fall staple since its release. After Taylor Swift rerecorded this album, officially debuting the new version in November of 2021, it has encapsulated the fall season. Songs like “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” illustrates the crisp season through its instrumentals.

While listening, the mixture of pop and country immerses you in a chilly fall day. Additionally, the season isreferenced in many songs; the album’s title track, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” contains the lyrics “like the colors in autumn/ so bright/ just before they lose it all.” With a more mature sound due to the rerecording, there is much more emotion inside each song and its lyrics. There is an overarching moodiness inside tracks on the album, so wrap yourself in a red scarf and immerse yourself in the songs.

“The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan” by Bob Dylan

With just one glance at the cover, this album screams autumn. Dylan’s mastery of folk sound comforts you as you listen to the album, feeling like a warm hug. The instrumentals intertwined with his croaky voice creates a cozy listening experience. As a somewhat-celebrated poet, there is meaning behind the lyrics in “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan.” With the inclusion of the harmonica, from “Blowin in the Wind” to “Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright,” there is a hominess throughout the instrumentals and lyrics on the album. Next time you are wearing a jacket that isn’t nearly warm enough, turn on this record from the sixties and embrace the thoughts Dylan expresses about love, political movements and more.

