Society should embrace introverts

Society often views introverts as rude, uninterested or antisocial – this is simply not the case. Quiet people are just quiet. While being less talkative than most may be seen as a weakness, it has its hidden strengths and advantages.

Society has a stereotypical view that an ideal citizen is confident, bold and welcomes the spotlight. Introverts are confident too, just in a different manner than extroverts. The epitome of success in society is considered a well-spoken leader who can make conversation. Take former President Barack Obama for example, who has admitted that he’s really an introvert at heart but was forced to take on a more extroverted role because of his political position.

There are certain times when roles must be reversed, where introverts must act like extroverts. In interviews or networking events, I, as an introvert, must take on a new attitude about speaking which can be a challenge. Companies may overlook quieter people as they are not considered a “culture fit,” despite their same qualifications.

To give another example, I take on a more extroverted role during my time as a tutor in the University of Massachusetts Amherst Writing Center. When tutoring, I sometimes must put my quietness to the side and be more talkative to create a good session. But I find that my more introverted qualities make me a better listener for tutees that come into the center which are often reciprocated in an effective manner. This is something reflected in studies; Harvard Business Review wrote that “introverted leaders tend to listen more carefully and show greater receptivity to suggestions.”

More introverted people act as more active listeners, participating in conversations audibly rather than verbally. I have friends that come to me with problems because they know I’ll offer them an attentive mind to listen even though I probably won’t respond with much feedback. I’ve found that being quiet has allowed me to analyze conversations on a deeper level, resulting in more introspective views on topics. I notice and remember more specific details from conversations than if I were to speak through them. A study published from the American Journal of Psychiatry even found that introverts have increased brain flow to their frontal lobes which likely “reflects the introspective nature of these individuals.”

Introverts are often observant of minor – and often tough to notice – moments that might solve a prior issue or offer a new idea. Quiet people take in pieces of information, sit with it for some time, figure out what to say and then respond. It’s a formulaic and deliberate way of communication that extroverts may not understand. Stereotypically, introverts may be seen as bad communicators. I can argue that it’s the opposite. We just don’t communicate as quickly and loudly as others. Silence allows for creative thoughts and ideas to flourish. Take meditation for example. When we take the time to be silent, we have a clearer mind.

In the academic setting, it can be difficult for quiet people to participate in class discussions, which may not always matter, but becomes a pressing issue whenever there’s a participation grade. I’ll often not willingly raise my hand, which results in my professors cold calling me. This shouldn’t be the way classes operate. Introverts can still be active participants, just in a different way than the average talkative student; it often takes the manner of silent engagement instead.

I’ll probably always score poorly in participation and struggle in verbally adding to the conversation. But these things don’t make me less than; I just communicate differently. While introverts may be viewed as having nothing to say, I’d argue we just have more to think.

